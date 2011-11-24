Meyers, Giacoppo headline Tour de Perth

Image 1 of 2 Cameron Meyer with the stage win that would bring him overall victory in th eTour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Anthony Giacoppo celebrates his first win in the NRS, in the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic prologue. (Image credit: Alex Hinds)

This weekend sees the return of the Western Australia's biggest cycle race, the Be Active Cycle Instead Tour de Perth, to the beautiful surrounds of the Shire of Kalamunda. The three stage, three day race will see almost 200 racers compete across a variety of grades from juniors to elite.

Heading the field in the elite races are some of the greats from the world of cycling including multiple gold medal winning Commonwealth and World Champion Cameron Meyer.

"I am really looking forward to competing in the Tour de Perth this year. Racing in Perth is always something special and the Tour de Perth was an event that helped start my career. I have finished second on four occasions so I am looking to put my name to the winners list of the prestigious race." said Meyer.

Joining Meyer on the start line will be younger brother, and current National Road Champion, Travis, as well as some of WA's finest including Adam Semple, Anthony Giacoppo and just about the hottest thing in junior road cycling at the moment, 17-year-old Bradley Linfield from the South West.

Racing gets underway on the evening of Friday 25th with the first stage of the event a high speed Criterium race contested on a closed road circuit in the centre of Kalamunda. Saturday 26th will be a series of graded road race events through the hills testing rider's endurance and strength, and finally on Sunday 27th, the event will finish in Tour de France style with a Time Trial going up the famous Zig Zag and racing to the finish line adjacent to the Zig Zag Cultural Centre in Kalamunda.

Sunday morning will also host the inaugural Amy Gillett Foundation Community Ride in WA. This family friendly community ride is supported by the Amy Gillett Foundation, the leading advocacy organisation for bicycling safety. The ride will take participants on an 8km journey from the Be Active Cycle Instead Tour de Perth start/finish line in central Kalamunda out to the Zig Zag, and return. Participants will be in awe of the spectacular views of Perth City from the hills at the Kalamunda Zig Zag. Registrations can also be taken on the day and part of all registrations will go towards the Amy Gillett Foundation.

Cycling Western Australia chief executive, Garry Chandler, is looking forward to the event.

"This year's event promises to be a tremendous spectacle, with some of the world's best road racers facing the challenging surrounds of the beautiful Shire of Kalamunda over three days of intense competition. Consisting of three very different stages, the Tour kicks off with what is sure to be the spectator favourite, as the riders tackle the high speed, short circuit Criterium race. Saturday 26th is the big test, as the riders venture out into the hills, with the elite riders clocking up over 100km before they head back over the finish line adjacent to the Zig Zag Cultural Centre. The champion of the 2012 Be Active Cycle Instead Tour de Perth will be crowned on Sunday following what is sure to be a fascinating duel against the clock as the riders take on the iconic Zig Zag in an individual Time Trial event.

"Consistently high performances across all three elements of the tour will be needed to secure overall victory in WA's premier road race. With a field of almost 200 competing across various grades it will be a heroic performance to become the General Classification winner." he said.

