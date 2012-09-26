Trending

Exclusive: New Australian UCI 2.1 event on hold

Oceania calendar changes premature

UCI Oceania Tour

UCI Oceania Tour
(Image credit: UCI)

The UCI announced the allocation of a date for a potential new event for the Oceania Tour in 2013 last week, the title 'Tour WA' was mysteriously slated for April. Cyclingnews can reveal that the new race, proposed by CIC Events, was at proposal stage only, never confirmed and will not go ahead, at least not in 2013.

 