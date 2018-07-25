Tour de France: Thomas' predictions, Brailsford's astonishing press conference - Podcast
Hear from Adam Yates, Kruijswijk and Haussler, and discussions about the protesters on stage 16
After the final Tour de France rest day on Monday, the race shifted back into gear with the first stage in the Pyrenees and a finish in Bagneres-de-Luchon. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) took the honours after Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) crashed while leading, and the GC battle flickered but never burst into flames.
Related Articles
Brailsford blames Tour de France roadside reactions on 'a French cultural thing'
Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins stage 16
A tale of two summers as Alaphilippe takes Barguil's limelight at the Tour de France
Tour de France: Alaphilippe wins Zwift rider of the Day
Geraint Thomas expects 'massively decisive' stage to Saint-Lary-Soulan
Peter Sagan mathematically secures record-equalling sixth Tour de France green jersey
Earlier in the stage the race was neutralized after police used pepper spray on a group of protesters - with some of the chemicals reaching the riders and forcing a break in proceedings.
In this Tour de France podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, Daniel Benson and Ed Pickering hear from Yates, Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain-Merida) on the stage, and take a look ahead to Wednesday's decisive 65km mountain stage.
We also wind the clock back 24 hours to Team Sky's press conference and play the recording from Dave Brailsford's almost 10-minute question-and-answer session. During the press conference, Brailsford was asked about Gianni Moscon - thrown off the race for punching a fellow competitor - the DCMS report and the hostile environment Team Sky have raced under during this year's Tour.
Brailsford responded by saying, "It's interesting. We raced in Italy, and Chris' case was open when we were at the Tour of Italy, and the Italians were fantastic, to be fair to them. The Spanish, fantastic. It just seems to be a French thing.
"It's like a French cultural thing really, isn't it? That's it. I'm not sure that they would have liked their football players spat at in Russia [at the World Cup - ed.] I'm sure that there would be a word or two about that. But it's OK to spit on us and our staff."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy