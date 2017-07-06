Tour de France: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 6

After giving up centre stage to the overall Tour de France contenders for a day, the sprinters returned to the spotlight for the 216km level romp from Vesoul to Troyes, and the final dash to the line did not disappoint.

As green jersey wearer Arnaud Demare (FDJ) barged through between the barriers and his rivals, Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step) chose the more zen path into the wind on the outside and sailed past with seeming ease to claim his second stage win of this Tour de France.

Behind the sharp-elbowed sprinters, Chris Froome (Team Sky) sailed through a relatively easy day in the maillot jaune, saving energy for the mountains ahead.