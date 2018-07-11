Tour de France: Stage 5 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the fifth stage at the Tour de France in an all-out sprint to the finish line in Quimper. The world champion stormed to victory ahead of a fading Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida), who initially looked to be rivalling the green jersey. Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors), who launched an early attack for the line, managed to hang on for third place.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) also jumped early into the final punchy climb, but the Olympic champion underestimated the distance to the finish line and was quickly passed by the other riders vying for the stage win. He fought to stay in the mix, however, and finished seventh on the day, enough to keep his yellow jersey as the overall race leader.

Thanks to a small time bonus that he picked up with 12km to go, Van Avermaet now sits two seconds ahead of teammate Tejay van Garderen and three seconds ahead of Gilbert.

