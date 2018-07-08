Tour de France: Stage 2 highlights - Video

Peter Sagan sits in the field during stage 2 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the second stage at the Tour de France in La Roche-Sur-Yon.

A crash took down several of the field's top sprinters including stage 1 winner and overnight race leader Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the final kilometre. Sagan avoided the crash, however, and won the dash to the line ahead of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ).

Even though the field was given the same neutralised time as the stage winner, due to the crash, Sagan picked up bonus seconds at the line and moved into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Gaviria and ten seconds ahead of Colbrelli.

Watch the second stage of the Tour de France in the highlight video above.