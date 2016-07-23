On-board highlights of Tour de France stage 19 - Video
Footage from the breakaway and peloton on climb to Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc
Stage 19 of the Tour de France threw a cat among the pigeons in the fight for the podium with stage winner Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) jumping from fifth to second, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) drop from second to tenth, and saw yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) finish on his teammates bike after a crash in the wet. On what proved to be a a decisive day in the overall standings of the Tour, Velon's GoPro cameras were onboard to film the action
Starting under blue skies in the summer warmth of Albertville, Velon captured the riders going about their morning business as they signed autographs, spoke with the media and rolled to the start line. Once the racing got underway, it was a fast and furious day with the peloton taking in three catergorised climbs before the HC rated summit finish.
Enjoy the onboard video highlights from stage 19, with onboard footage from inside the breakaway and the peloton and click here for more videos from the Tour de France.
