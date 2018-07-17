Tour de France: Stage 10 highlights - Video

Julian Alaphilippe earned the polka dot jersey with his stage 10 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) romped his way through the first Tour de France stage in the Alps, taking out his first-ever stage win in the race thanks to a 30km solo attack.

The Frenchman was denied on his first target, the Mur de Bretagne on stage 6, but took full advantage of his place in the day's breakaway to accumulate a massive lead in the mountains classification, ensuring the polka dot jersey will extend his time on the stage podiums in the second week.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), the race leader, extended his advantage by also making the breakaway, putting 1:39 into the group of overall contenders and earning one more day in the maillot jaune.