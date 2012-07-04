Tour de France rider galleries: Bradley Wiggins
A photographic timeline from Liège to Paris
Wiggins, without having finished on the podium of the Tour in the past was already being touted as the "first British Tour winner" in the lead up to the start in Liège. The ‘bookies’ were offering shorter odds than what Lance Armstrong used to see during his seven-year reign such was his favoured status. Wiggins however, is also confident in his chances.
Related Articles
Wiggins relaxed as Tour de France draws closer
Wiggins and Cavendish lead Sky at the Tour de France
Wiggins: I'm in the ideal position
Wiggins happy with second in Tour de France prologue
Video: Mixed fortunes for Sky during Tour's first road stage
Tour de France rider galleries
Cobo: Wiggins And Froome stronger than in last year’s Vuelta a Espana
Change of tactics for Sky on stage 5
Froome: Keeping Wiggins in yellow still the priority at Tour de France
Wiggins and Sky surprised at stage 7 damage
Wiggins delivers caustic assessment of his critics
Clearer picture of Tour de France's top 10 expected after Stage 9 time trial
Wiggins’ Sky team is bolstered by three super domestiques who could demand a leader’s role if they were at any other race - or team. This should play into the Briton’s favour for the most part but with such a dominant team, Wiggins may be forced into a defensive role as the other general classification contenders seek to unhinge his super squad from their stable position.
If Wiggins can stay safe throughout the stressful opening week and make it into the first mountain stages unscathed he should be in a promising position. He showed at last year’s Vuelta a Espana that he has what it takes to lead his team, although he did finish behind his team mate Chris Froome. Fortunately for Wiggins, he has the full backing of his squad and with the exception of Mark Cavendish, the team is at his disposal.
Click here to return to gallery index page.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy