Tour de France rider galleries: Bradley Wiggins

Wiggins, without having finished on the podium of the Tour in the past was already being touted as the "first British Tour winner" in the lead up to the start in Liège. The ‘bookies’ were offering shorter odds than what Lance Armstrong used to see during his seven-year reign such was his favoured status. Wiggins however, is also confident in his chances.

Wiggins’ Sky team is bolstered by three super domestiques who could demand a leader’s role if they were at any other race - or team. This should play into the Briton’s favour for the most part but with such a dominant team, Wiggins may be forced into a defensive role as the other general classification contenders seek to unhinge his super squad from their stable position.

If Wiggins can stay safe throughout the stressful opening week and make it into the first mountain stages unscathed he should be in a promising position. He showed at last year’s Vuelta a Espana that he has what it takes to lead his team, although he did finish behind his team mate Chris Froome. Fortunately for Wiggins, he has the full backing of his squad and with the exception of Mark Cavendish, the team is at his disposal.

