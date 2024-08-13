Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial start times

By
published

6.3km stage runs from 15:15 to 17:42 CEST with race leader Charlotte Kool defending yellow

Charlotte Kool is defending the race leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial
Charlotte Kool is defending the race leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second day of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes continues with stage 3 and the final leg of the Dutch Grand Départ, a 6.3km time trial around the city of Rotterdam.

The opening two stages, finishing in The Hague and Rotterdam, have brought bunch sprint finishes, both ending with home glory as Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sped to victory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderStart time (CEST)
1Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland)15:15:00
2Becky Storrie (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)15:16:00
3Maeva Squiban (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)15:17:00
4Nafosat Kozieva (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)15:18:00
5Margarita Misyurina (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)15:19:00
6Antri Christoforou (Roland)15:20:00
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Movistar Team)15:21:00
8Julie Van De Velde (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)15:22:00
9Wilma Aintila (Lotto Dstny Ladies)15:23:00
10Valentina Cavallar (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)15:24:00
11Anya Louw (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)15:25:00
12Elena Pirrone (Roland)15:26:00
13Gaia Masetti (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)15:27:00
14Maureen Arens (Lotto Dstny Ladies)15:28:00
15Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck)15:29:00
16Amanda Spratt (Lidl - Trek)15:30:00
17Dilyxine Miermont (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)15:31:00
18Elyne Roussel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)15:32:00
19Sara Martin Martin (Movistar Team)15:33:00
20Coralie Demay (FDJ-Suez)15:34:00
21Anna Van Wersch (Lotto Dstny Ladies)15:35:00
22Elizabeth Deignan (Lidl - Trek)15:36:00
23Gaia Realini (Lidl - Trek)15:37:00
24Elise Chabbey (Canyon//Sram Racing)15:38:00
25Alice Towers (Canyon//Sram Racing)15:39:00
26Josie Talbot (Cofidis Women Team)15:40:00
27Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)15:41:00
28Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health)15:42:00
29Clara Emond (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)15:43:00
30Silke Smulders (Liv-Alula-Jayco)15:44:00
31Catalina Soto Campos (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)15:45:00
32Victorie Guilman (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)15:46:00
33Nina Berton (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)15:47:00
34Hannah Ludwig (Cofidis Women Team)15:48:00
35Nikola Nosková (Cofidis Women Team)15:49:00
36Lotte Claes (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)15:50:00
37Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez)15:51:00
38Neve Bradbury (Canyon//Sram Racing)15:52:00
39Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (UNO-X Mobility)15:53:00
40Camille Fahy (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)15:54:00
41Sylvie Swinkels (Roland)15:55:00
42Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)15:56:00
43Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team)15:57:00
44Francesca Barale (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)15:58:00
45Tamara Dronova (Roland)15:59:00
46Michaela Drummond (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)16:00:00
47Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)16:01:00
48Mareille Meijering (Movistar Team)16:02:00
49Fauve Bastiaenssen (Lotto Dstny Ladies)16:03:00
50Amber Pate (Liv-Alula-Jayco)16:04:00
51Iurani Blanco Calbet (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)16:05:00
52Celia Le Mouel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)16:06:00
53Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)16:07:00
54Maaike Coljé (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)16:08:00
55Katrine Aalerud (UNO-X Mobility)16:09:00
56Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto Dstny Ladies)16:10:00
57Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck)16:11:00
58Karolina Kumiega (Uae Team Adq)16:12:00
59Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)16:13:00
60Anouska Koster (UNO-X Mobility)16:14:00
61Erica Magnaldi (Uae Team Adq)16:15:00
62Špela Kern (Cofidis Women Team)16:16:00
63Amandine Fouquenet (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)16:17:00
64Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)16:18:00
65Mikayla Harvey (Uae Team Adq)16:19:00
66Marion Bunel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)16:20:00
67Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-Alula-Jayco)16:21:00
68Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team)16:22:00
69Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck)16:23:00
70Niamh Mary Fisher-Black (Team Sd Worx - Protime)16:24:00
71Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon//Sram Racing)16:25:00
72Elizabeth Holden (Uae Team Adq)16:26:00
73Cristina Tonetti (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)16:27:00
74Audrey Cordon Ragot (Human Powered Health)16:28:00
75Mieke Docx (Lotto Dstny Ladies)16:29:00
76Léa Curinier (FDJ-Suez)16:30:00
77Cecilie Ludwig (FDJ-Suez)16:31:00
78Yanina Kuskova (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)16:32:00
79Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez)16:33:00
80Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)16:34:00
81Christine Majerus (Team Sd Worx - Protime)16:35:00
82Sarah Roy (Cofidis Women Team)16:36:00
83Alison Avoine (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)16:37:00
84Shirin Van Anrooij (Lidl - Trek)16:38:00
85Liane Lippert (Movistar Team)16:39:00
86Ellen Van Dijk (Lidl - Trek)16:40:00
87Soraya Paladin (Canyon//Sram Racing)16:41:00
88Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health)16:42:00
89Marte Berg Edseth (UNO-X Mobility)16:43:00
90Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)16:44:00
91Franziska Koch (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)16:45:00
92Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck)16:46:00
93Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)16:47:00
94Maria Giulia Confalonieri (UNO-X Mobility)16:48:00
95Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek)16:49:00
96Kristen Faulkner (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)16:50:00
97Jeanne Korevaar (Liv-Alula-Jayco)16:51:00
98Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health)16:52:00
99Silvia Persico (Uae Team Adq)16:53:00
100Anna Henderson (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)16:54:00
101Noemi Rüegg (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)16:55:00
102Chloe Dygert (Canyon//Sram Racing)16:56:00
103Juliette Labous (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)16:57:00
104Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health)16:58:00
105Mavi Garcia (Liv-Alula-Jayco)16:59:00
106Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)17:00:00
107Femke De Vries (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:01:00
108Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez)17:02:00
109Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)17:03:00
110Sophie Von Berswordt (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:04:00
111Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing)17:05:00
112Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)17:06:00
113Marta Lach (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)17:07:00
114Alice Arzuffi (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)17:08:00
115Quinty Ton (Liv-Alula-Jayco)17:09:00
116Caroline Andersson (Liv-Alula-Jayco)17:10:00
117Linda Riedmann (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:11:00
118Olivia Baril (Movistar Team)17:12:00
119Mischa Bredewold (Team Sd Worx - Protime)17:13:00
120Emma Bjerg (Movistar Team)17:14:00
121Riejanne Markus (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:15:00
122Alison Jackson (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)17:16:00
123Simone Boilard (UNO-X Mobility)17:17:00
124Blanka Vas (Team Sd Worx - Protime)17:18:00
125Demi Vollering (Team Sd Worx - Protime)17:19:00
126Sofia Bertizzolo (Uae Team Adq)17:20:00
127Giorgia Vettorello (Roland)17:21:00
128Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)17:22:00
129Fem Van Empel (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:23:00
130Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)17:24:00
131Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)17:25:00
132Karlijn Swinkels (Uae Team Adq)17:26:00
133Laura Tomasi (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)17:27:00
134Barbara Guarischi (Team Sd Worx - Protime)17:28:00
135Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck)17:29:00
136Rachele Barbieri (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)17:30:00
137Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies)17:31:00
138Martina Alzini (Cofidis Women Team)17:32:00
139Kim Le Court De Billot (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)17:33:00
140Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)17:34:00
141Emilia Fahlin (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)17:35:00
142Mylene De Zoete (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)17:36:00
143Lotta Henttala (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)17:37:00
144Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek)17:38:00
145Marianne Vos (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)17:39:00
146Lorena Wiebes (Team Sd Worx - Protime)17:40:00
147Anniina Ahtosalo (UNO-X Mobility)17:41:00
148Charlotte Kool (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)17:42:00

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.