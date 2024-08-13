Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial start times
6.3km stage runs from 15:15 to 17:42 CEST with race leader Charlotte Kool defending yellow
The second day of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes continues with stage 3 and the final leg of the Dutch Grand Départ, a 6.3km time trial around the city of Rotterdam.
The opening two stages, finishing in The Hague and Rotterdam, have brought bunch sprint finishes, both ending with home glory as Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sped to victory.
The 25-year-old sprinter, who beat Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) to the win earlier in the day in the short 67.9km stage from Dordrecht, will be defending the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over stage 1 runner-up Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno X Mobility).
Wiebes lies in third, also on 14 seconds, while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) are 16 seconds down.
The sprinters that fill the top of the GC will be the last riders down the start ramp for stage 3, with Kool the last woman off at 17:42 CEST.
The stage begins at 15:15 with Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) kicking off the action, though the major GC favourites and time trial specialists will be taking on the course later on.
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) starts at 16:31, followed by Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) nine minutes later. Chloe Dygert (Canyon-Sram) sets off at 16:56, while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) starts a minute later and Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) starts at 16:59.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) sets off earlier at 15:37, while Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) are among the late starters at 17:05 and 17:18 respectively.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage as it happens and more. Find out more.
|Position
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland)
|15:15:00
|2
|Becky Storrie (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|15:16:00
|3
|Maeva Squiban (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|15:17:00
|4
|Nafosat Kozieva (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)
|15:18:00
|5
|Margarita Misyurina (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)
|15:19:00
|6
|Antri Christoforou (Roland)
|15:20:00
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Movistar Team)
|15:21:00
|8
|Julie Van De Velde (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|15:22:00
|9
|Wilma Aintila (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|15:23:00
|10
|Valentina Cavallar (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|15:24:00
|11
|Anya Louw (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|15:25:00
|12
|Elena Pirrone (Roland)
|15:26:00
|13
|Gaia Masetti (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|15:27:00
|14
|Maureen Arens (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|15:28:00
|15
|Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|15:29:00
|16
|Amanda Spratt (Lidl - Trek)
|15:30:00
|17
|Dilyxine Miermont (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|15:31:00
|18
|Elyne Roussel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|15:32:00
|19
|Sara Martin Martin (Movistar Team)
|15:33:00
|20
|Coralie Demay (FDJ-Suez)
|15:34:00
|21
|Anna Van Wersch (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|15:35:00
|22
|Elizabeth Deignan (Lidl - Trek)
|15:36:00
|23
|Gaia Realini (Lidl - Trek)
|15:37:00
|24
|Elise Chabbey (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|15:38:00
|25
|Alice Towers (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|15:39:00
|26
|Josie Talbot (Cofidis Women Team)
|15:40:00
|27
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|15:41:00
|28
|Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health)
|15:42:00
|29
|Clara Emond (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|15:43:00
|30
|Silke Smulders (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|15:44:00
|31
|Catalina Soto Campos (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|15:45:00
|32
|Victorie Guilman (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|15:46:00
|33
|Nina Berton (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|15:47:00
|34
|Hannah Ludwig (Cofidis Women Team)
|15:48:00
|35
|Nikola Nosková (Cofidis Women Team)
|15:49:00
|36
|Lotte Claes (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|15:50:00
|37
|Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez)
|15:51:00
|38
|Neve Bradbury (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|15:52:00
|39
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (UNO-X Mobility)
|15:53:00
|40
|Camille Fahy (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|15:54:00
|41
|Sylvie Swinkels (Roland)
|15:55:00
|42
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|15:56:00
|43
|Floortje Mackaij (Movistar Team)
|15:57:00
|44
|Francesca Barale (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|15:58:00
|45
|Tamara Dronova (Roland)
|15:59:00
|46
|Michaela Drummond (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|16:00:00
|47
|Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|16:01:00
|48
|Mareille Meijering (Movistar Team)
|16:02:00
|49
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|16:03:00
|50
|Amber Pate (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|16:04:00
|51
|Iurani Blanco Calbet (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|16:05:00
|52
|Celia Le Mouel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|16:06:00
|53
|Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health)
|16:07:00
|54
|Maaike Coljé (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|16:08:00
|55
|Katrine Aalerud (UNO-X Mobility)
|16:09:00
|56
|Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|16:10:00
|57
|Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|16:11:00
|58
|Karolina Kumiega (Uae Team Adq)
|16:12:00
|59
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|16:13:00
|60
|Anouska Koster (UNO-X Mobility)
|16:14:00
|61
|Erica Magnaldi (Uae Team Adq)
|16:15:00
|62
|Špela Kern (Cofidis Women Team)
|16:16:00
|63
|Amandine Fouquenet (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|16:17:00
|64
|Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez)
|16:18:00
|65
|Mikayla Harvey (Uae Team Adq)
|16:19:00
|66
|Marion Bunel (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|16:20:00
|67
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|16:21:00
|68
|Victoire Berteau (Cofidis Women Team)
|16:22:00
|69
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|16:23:00
|70
|Niamh Mary Fisher-Black (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|16:24:00
|71
|Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|16:25:00
|72
|Elizabeth Holden (Uae Team Adq)
|16:26:00
|73
|Cristina Tonetti (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|16:27:00
|74
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Human Powered Health)
|16:28:00
|75
|Mieke Docx (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|16:29:00
|76
|Léa Curinier (FDJ-Suez)
|16:30:00
|77
|Cecilie Ludwig (FDJ-Suez)
|16:31:00
|78
|Yanina Kuskova (Tashkent City Women Professional Cycling Team)
|16:32:00
|79
|Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez)
|16:33:00
|80
|Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|16:34:00
|81
|Christine Majerus (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|16:35:00
|82
|Sarah Roy (Cofidis Women Team)
|16:36:00
|83
|Alison Avoine (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93)
|16:37:00
|84
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Lidl - Trek)
|16:38:00
|85
|Liane Lippert (Movistar Team)
|16:39:00
|86
|Ellen Van Dijk (Lidl - Trek)
|16:40:00
|87
|Soraya Paladin (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|16:41:00
|88
|Marit Raaijmakers (Human Powered Health)
|16:42:00
|89
|Marte Berg Edseth (UNO-X Mobility)
|16:43:00
|90
|Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|16:44:00
|91
|Franziska Koch (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|16:45:00
|92
|Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|16:46:00
|93
|Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|16:47:00
|94
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (UNO-X Mobility)
|16:48:00
|95
|Lucinda Brand (Lidl - Trek)
|16:49:00
|96
|Kristen Faulkner (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|16:50:00
|97
|Jeanne Korevaar (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|16:51:00
|98
|Romy Kasper (Human Powered Health)
|16:52:00
|99
|Silvia Persico (Uae Team Adq)
|16:53:00
|100
|Anna Henderson (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|16:54:00
|101
|Noemi Rüegg (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|16:55:00
|102
|Chloe Dygert (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|16:56:00
|103
|Juliette Labous (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|16:57:00
|104
|Daria Pikulik (Human Powered Health)
|16:58:00
|105
|Mavi Garcia (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|16:59:00
|106
|Pfeiffer Georgi (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|17:00:00
|107
|Femke De Vries (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:01:00
|108
|Amber Kraak (FDJ-Suez)
|17:02:00
|109
|Christina Schweinberger (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|17:03:00
|110
|Sophie Von Berswordt (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:04:00
|111
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//Sram Racing)
|17:05:00
|112
|Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|17:06:00
|113
|Marta Lach (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|17:07:00
|114
|Alice Arzuffi (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|17:08:00
|115
|Quinty Ton (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|17:09:00
|116
|Caroline Andersson (Liv-Alula-Jayco)
|17:10:00
|117
|Linda Riedmann (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:11:00
|118
|Olivia Baril (Movistar Team)
|17:12:00
|119
|Mischa Bredewold (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|17:13:00
|120
|Emma Bjerg (Movistar Team)
|17:14:00
|121
|Riejanne Markus (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:15:00
|122
|Alison Jackson (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|17:16:00
|123
|Simone Boilard (UNO-X Mobility)
|17:17:00
|124
|Blanka Vas (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|17:18:00
|125
|Demi Vollering (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|17:19:00
|126
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Uae Team Adq)
|17:20:00
|127
|Giorgia Vettorello (Roland)
|17:21:00
|128
|Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|17:22:00
|129
|Fem Van Empel (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:23:00
|130
|Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|17:24:00
|131
|Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)
|17:25:00
|132
|Karlijn Swinkels (Uae Team Adq)
|17:26:00
|133
|Laura Tomasi (Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)
|17:27:00
|134
|Barbara Guarischi (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|17:28:00
|135
|Carina Schrempf (Fenix-Deceuninck)
|17:29:00
|136
|Rachele Barbieri (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|17:30:00
|137
|Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny Ladies)
|17:31:00
|138
|Martina Alzini (Cofidis Women Team)
|17:32:00
|139
|Kim Le Court De Billot (AG Insurance - Soudal Team)
|17:33:00
|140
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|17:34:00
|141
|Emilia Fahlin (Arkea - B&B Hotels Women)
|17:35:00
|142
|Mylene De Zoete (Ceratizit - Wnt Pro Cycling Team)
|17:36:00
|143
|Lotta Henttala (Ef - Oatly - Cannondale)
|17:37:00
|144
|Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek)
|17:38:00
|145
|Marianne Vos (Team Visma | Lease A Bike)
|17:39:00
|146
|Lorena Wiebes (Team Sd Worx - Protime)
|17:40:00
|147
|Anniina Ahtosalo (UNO-X Mobility)
|17:41:00
|148
|Charlotte Kool (Team Dsm-Firmenich Postnl)
|17:42:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.