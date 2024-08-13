Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial start times

Charlotte Kool is defending the race leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial

The second day of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes continues with stage 3 and the final leg of the Dutch Grand Départ, a 6.3km time trial around the city of Rotterdam.

The opening two stages, finishing in The Hague and Rotterdam, have brought bunch sprint finishes, both ending with home glory as Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sped to victory.

The 25-year-old sprinter, who beat Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) to the win earlier in the day in the short 67.9km stage from Dordrecht, will be defending the yellow jersey with a 14-second lead over stage 1 runner-up Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno X Mobility).

Wiebes lies in third, also on 14 seconds, while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) are 16 seconds down.

The sprinters that fill the top of the GC will be the last riders down the start ramp for stage 3, with Kool the last woman off at 17:42 CEST.

The stage begins at 15:15 with Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) kicking off the action, though the major GC favourites and time trial specialists will be taking on the course later on.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) starts at 16:31, followed by Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) nine minutes later. Chloe Dygert (Canyon-Sram) sets off at 16:56, while Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) starts a minute later and Mavi Garcia (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) starts at 16:59.

Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek) sets off earlier at 15:37, while Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) are among the late starters at 17:05 and 17:18 respectively.

