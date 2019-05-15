Tour de France celebrates 100 years of yellow jersey with new designs
20 individual jerseys for each stage throughout race
To celebrate the centenary of the yellow jersey, Tour de France organiser Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) and the race’s jersey sponsor Le Coq Sportif have announced 20 individual yellow jerseys to be worn during the 2019 Tour de France.
As there is no race leader until the end of the Stage 1, the winner of the opening stage will be then presented with the specially designed stage 2 jersey to wear the following day. Unique images of significant buildings, locations and riders are faintly overlaid onto each of the yellow jerseys so as not to detract from the iconic colour with the first jersey presented featuring The Atomium building in Brussels.
Eugène Christophe was the first rider to wear the jersey at the Tour de France in 1919 and since its inception, the yellow jersey of the Tour de France has become one of the most iconic symbols in all of sport.
In a press release from ASO, race director Christian Prudhomme said: "The jerseys are unique this year because each jersey is different and features either the race routes or the champions that have contributed to the history of the Tour de France.
"We will leave from Brussels where the first Yellow Jersey will feature the Atomium, the last will feature the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysées, while others will feature a portrait of Bernard Hinault, Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain for example.
"t will be something really special for the 100th anniversary of the Yellow Jersey. In a few years’ time, we will be able to say: ‘the yellow jersey was on this stage because it features Eugène Christophe, the first rider to wear the Yellow Jersey in the history of the Tour de France – 19 July 1919-19 July 2019, in Pau’."
The 20 Yellow Jersey designs for the 2019 Tour de France
Stage 2: The Atomium, Brussels
Stage 3: Eddy Merckx
Stage 4: Reims Cathedral
Stage 5: Jacques Anquetil
Stage 6: Peloton and spectators
Stage 7: The Lion of Belfort
Stage 8: Bernard Hinault
Stage 9: Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, Saint-Étienne
Stage 10: Sainte-Cécile Cathedral, Albi
Stage 11: Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain and Bernard Hinault
Stage 12: Place du Capitole, Toulouse
Stage 13: Eugène Christophe
Stage 14: Col du Tourmalet
Stage 15: Miguel Indurain
Stage 16: Nîmes arenas
Stage 17: Pont du Gard aqueduct
Stage 18: Col du Galibier
Stage 19: Col de l’Iseran
Stage 20: Mountain landscape
Stage 21: Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées
