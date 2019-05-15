Tour de France celebrates 100 years of yellow jersey with new designs

Image 1 of 4 The Tour de France has unveiled 20 unique yellow jersey designs to celebrate its centenary (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 4 The first eight stages' jersey designs (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 4 The yellow jersey designs for stages 10-17 (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 4 The jerseys for stages 18-21 (Image credit: ASO)

To celebrate the centenary of the yellow jersey, Tour de France organiser Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) and the race’s jersey sponsor Le Coq Sportif have announced 20 individual yellow jerseys to be worn during the 2019 Tour de France.

As there is no race leader until the end of the Stage 1, the winner of the opening stage will be then presented with the specially designed stage 2 jersey to wear the following day. Unique images of significant buildings, locations and riders are faintly overlaid onto each of the yellow jerseys so as not to detract from the iconic colour with the first jersey presented featuring The Atomium building in Brussels.

Eugène Christophe was the first rider to wear the jersey at the Tour de France in 1919 and since its inception, the yellow jersey of the Tour de France has become one of the most iconic symbols in all of sport.

In a press release from ASO, race director Christian Prudhomme said: "The jerseys are unique this year because each jersey is different and features either the race routes or the champions that have contributed to the history of the Tour de France.

"We will leave from Brussels where the first Yellow Jersey will feature the Atomium, the last will feature the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysées, while others will feature a portrait of Bernard Hinault, Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain for example.

"t will be something really special for the 100th anniversary of the Yellow Jersey. In a few years’ time, we will be able to say: ‘the yellow jersey was on this stage because it features Eugène Christophe, the first rider to wear the Yellow Jersey in the history of the Tour de France – 19 July 1919-19 July 2019, in Pau’."

The 20 Yellow Jersey designs for the 2019 Tour de France

Stage 2: The Atomium, Brussels

Stage 3: Eddy Merckx

Stage 4: Reims Cathedral

Stage 5: Jacques Anquetil

Stage 6: Peloton and spectators

Stage 7: The Lion of Belfort

Stage 8: Bernard Hinault

Stage 9: Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, Saint-Étienne

Stage 10: Sainte-Cécile Cathedral, Albi

Stage 11: Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain and Bernard Hinault

Stage 12: Place du Capitole, Toulouse

Stage 13: Eugène Christophe

Stage 14: Col du Tourmalet

Stage 15: Miguel Indurain

Stage 16: Nîmes arenas

Stage 17: Pont du Gard aqueduct

Stage 18: Col du Galibier

Stage 19: Col de l’Iseran

Stage 20: Mountain landscape

Stage 21: Arc de Triomphe, Champs-Elysées