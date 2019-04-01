Castelli unveil 2019 Giro d'Italia jerseys

Image 1 of 6 The 2019 Giro d'Italia classification jerseys (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 2 of 6 The Maglia Ciclamino is for the best sprinter (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 3 of 6 The famous Maglia Rosa is for the General Classification race leader (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 4 of 6 The Maglia Azzurra is the King of the Mountains classification leader (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 5 of 6 All four of the jerseys feature the 'Infinite Trophy' design on the chest and zipper pull (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli) Image 6 of 6 The Maglia Bianca is the best Young Rider General Classification (Image credit: La Presse/Castelli)

Castelli and Giro d'Italia race organiser RCS Sport have unveiled the 2019 classification jerseys for this season's Corsa Rosa, which begins in Bologna on May 11th.

The pink, white, blue and cyclamen classification jerseys are made with different types of Castelli's SITIP fabric, with different areas of the jersey optimised for fit, aerodynamics and breathability.

The Giro d'Italia 'Infinite' race trophy shape features on the front of all four jerseys adding different shades of colour to an otherwise block colour design. The trophy also features on the jersey zippers in a gold zip pull.

All four of the jerseys also include modern race jerseys features including longer, laser-cut sleeves, a low collar and a longer rear tail for an ergonomic fit.

Giro d'Italia classification jerseys:

Maglia Rosa - General Classification leader

Maglia Bianca - Young Rider General Classification leader

Maglia Ciclamino - Sprinter Classification leader

Maglia Azzura - King of the Mountains Classification leader

The 2019 Maglia Bianca jersey pays tribute to former editor-in-chief of the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Candido Cannavò, who died 10 years ago. The inside of the jersey collar features Cannavò's words 'Il Giro è il filo rosa che unisce tutta l'Italia', which translates to 'The Giro is the pink thread that unites all of Italy', alongside the late editor-in-chief's signature.

Castelli have made two versions of each jersey available: the Giro102 Race jersey is an identical replica of the official versions worn by the classification leaders during the race, while the Giro102 Squadra version offers a more relaxed fit while retaining the key design and performance features.