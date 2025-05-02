Tour de France 2025 Grand Départ under threat of disruption from protesting steelworkers

'If we don't sit down before July 7 to discuss the nationalization of the steel industry, there will be no yellow jersey in Dunkirk' says union boss

The peloton at the 2024 Tour de France. Will the 2025 race be disrupted by protesting steelworkers?
The peloton at the 2024 Tour de France. Will the 2025 race be disrupted by protesting steelworkers? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Grand Départ of the 2025 Tour de France may be under threat from protests held by France's second-largest trade union.

The race is set to start in Lille in Northern France on July 5, but local newspaper La Voix du Nord reports that the CGT union is planning to disrupt proceedings to protest the state of the French steel industry.

