Tony Martin returns to racing May 1 in Frankfurt

Image 1 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega PHarma-QuickStep) is a favourite for overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: José António Fernandes) Image 2 of 3 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Tony Martin will return to racing much sooner than expected after his training accident earlier this month. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider will be back on his bike at Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt on Tuesday, May 1.

The world time trial champion was hit by car whilst training on April 11, and suffered fractures of the eye socket, cheekbone, jaw, shoulder blade and upper arm.

“In the last two weeks I have totally concentrated on the healing process. The pain decreased from day to day and I could increase the intensity in training,” he wrote on his personal website.

“My injuries are healing as well, that there are not medical reasons not to turn me loose on my colleagues again. I am happy that I can come back so quickly and prepare for my season highlight.”

His team is also pleased with his quick comeback. "Tony is a hard nut and he's proved so yet again. In the race he will be free to move as he sees fit, without taking any risks; he won't have any special tasks,” said sport director Jan Schaffrath.

“After the race we'll see how he's feeling. Concerning the race, the team can count on fast men like Ciolek, Steegmans and Van Keirsbulck. The sprinting arrival is the most obvious outcome in this race, but if necessary, we will also try to get into the breaks with some of our athletes."