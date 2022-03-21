Tom Pidcock's Classics campaign in doubt as Ineos investigate ongoing stomach problems
By Cyclingnews published
British rider fined after emergency toilet stop at Milan-San Remo
Tom Pidcock could miss part of the Spring Classics campaign after the stomach problems that forced him out of Strade Bianche resurfaced at Milan-San Remo.
The British talent failed to finish Saturday's Monument, with his coach Kurt Bogaerts revealing that he had to stop for an emergency toilet break, which earned him a fine from the UCI.
Pidcock was dropped on the capi climbs, before the race had really begun to intensify on the Cipressa.
"Tom had to go to the toilet seriously. Even afterwards, his stomach did not feel one hundred per cent healthy. There was no point in racing any further," Bogaerts told Het Laatste Nieuws.
The issue has raised further question marks over Piddock's health and now threatens to derail his spring campaign.
The 22-year-old was not scheduled to ride Friday's E3-Saxo Bank Classic or Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem but there is now reportedly a doubt about Dwars door Vlaanderen, which takes place a week on Wednesday and just four days ahead of the Tour of Flanders.
Bogaerts indicated that the issue on Saturday was "similar" to the problem that ruled him out of Strade Bianche on March 5, and revealed that Pidcock has undergone blood tests to get to the bottom of the issue. After Strade Bianche, he appeared to be back on track, completing an altitude training camp in Andorra, but the problem suddenly resurfaced at Milan-San Remo.
"We are going to investigate this. Tom had a blood test on Wednesday and we hope that based on those results we can find a cause," Bogaerts told HLN.
"His next match would be Dwars door Vlaanderen, but that is now uncertain. We are not going to make a race schedule until this problem is solved."
Pidcock was due to go from Flanders into the Ardennes Classics, ending with Liège-Bastogne-Liège in late April. He was then scheduled to head straight into the Giro d'Italia but Ineos management have indicated to Cyclingnews that Pidcock could be switched onto a Tour de France debut.
