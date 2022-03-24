Overview

The E3 Saxo Bank Classic is the latest name for the race formerly known as the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen, the E3 Harelbeke, and the E3 BinckBank Classic, among others.

It's a key staging post in the cobbled season, marking the second cobbled WorldTour race of the March-April season, nestled between the Classic Brugge-De Panne and Gent-Wevelgem just over a week before the Tour of Flanders.

The 'mini Flanders' starts and finishes in Harelbeke and visits several famous Flandrian bergs along the way, including the Taaienberg, Paterberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Tiegemberg before a flat finish.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022 information

When: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Where: Harelbeke, Belgium

Harelbeke, Belgium Start: 12:22 CET

12:22 CET Finish: 16:45 CET

E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022 route

The 2022 route follows a familiar format, heading into the heart of the Flemish Ardennes for 17 climbs and a total distance of 203.9 kilometres

The route starts out from Harelbeke and the opening 80km are something of a preamble, but after that there's barely any let-up. It's up and down all day, twisting and turning on the labyrinth of narrow roads and cobbles.

The race is liable to split up from far out, but the 50km-to-go mark signals the heart of the finale, with the Kapelberg climb preceding the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont - the key pair of Tour of Flanders climbs used in the opposite order. From there, it's the Karnemelkbeekstraat and the paved Tiegemberg before the 20km run back to Harelbeke, which includes a local loop of the town.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022 Contenders

Kasper Asgreen lines up as the defending champion and leads the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl squad into battle, although Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is arguably the favourite given his form.

Milan-San Remo winner Matej Mohoric will lead Bahrain Victorious, while the in-form Mads Pedersen teams up with Jasper Stuyven for Trek-Segafredo and AG2R Citroën form another two-pronged attack through 2017 winner Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen.

Other contenders include Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Valgren (EF Education-EasyPost), Staffan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Soudal), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

Teams for E3 Saxo Bank Classic 2022

What happened in 2021?

Kasper Asgreen completed an impressive and dominant tactical team effort from Deceuninck-Quickstep, winning the E3 Saxo Bank Classic ahead of an elite chasing group, led home by his teammate Florian Sénéchal ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) after an earlier 57km effort.

Asgreen attacked first on the Taaienberg and then again with 70km to go on the Boigneberg before snapping the elastic. His Deceuninck-Quickstep teammates then marked all the attempts to chase until with 12.3km to go he was caught by a group of Classics titans: Van der Poel, Greg van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) and Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) in addition to defending champion Zdenek Stybar and Sénéchal.

In an aggressive race, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) lost contact on the Tiegemberg. Then with Deceuninck-Quickstep dominating the numbers, Asgreen attacked first. Van der Poel was on the front and opted not to chase, as did Naesen. That was enough for Asgreen to open a gap and his Deceuninck-Quickstep loyally defended his attack all the way to the finish.

"I knew after the effort I did today that I wasn't going to have any chance in the last kilometre, so I had to get away and arrive alone if I wanted to win the race. It was all or nothing at that point," Asgreen explained, tired but happy.

Cyclingnews predicts

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout van Aert won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian champion won the Classics opener, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, in convincing fashion at the end of February and looks set to rule the spring. He was staggeringly strong at Paris-Nice and was to the fore again at Milan-San Remo, where tactical errors cost him. What's more, as evidenced at Omloop and Paris-Nice, his support network at Jumbo-Visma has come on leaps and bounds.

Van Aert has built his season around these next few weeks, cutting short his cyclo-cross campaign to give himself the best chance of success on the cobbles. Mathieu van der Poel is on his way back but Van Aert remains the big favourite.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic history

2021 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2020 No race due to pandemic 2019 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2018 Niki Terpstra (Ned) QuickStep Floors 2017 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2016 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2015 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2014 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2013 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Leopard 2012 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step

E3 Saxo Bank Classic statistics