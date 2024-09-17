Tom Pidcock to lead British team for UCI Road World Championships

Olympic medallist Anna Henderson leads elite women's charge in Zürich

Great Britain&#039;s team at the Olympic Games included Josh Tarling, Tom Pidcock and Stevie Williams
Great Britain's team at the Olympic Games included Josh Tarling, Tom Pidcock and Stevie Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)
British Cycling named its 55-rider team for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships and Para-cycling World Championships, with Olympic MTB champion Tom Pidcock leading the men's team for the road race, which takes place on September 29 in Zürich, Switzerland.

Pidcock is one of the top contenders for the elite men's road race and will be backed up by a strong contingent of WorldTour riders including Adam and Simon Yates, Tour of Britain winner Stevie Williams, British time trial champion Josh Tarling - the country's main contender for the men's time trial - as well as Oscar Onley, Mark Donovan, James Knox, and Jake Stewart.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.