Tom Pidcock to lead British team for UCI Road World Championships

British Cycling named its 55-rider team for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships and Para-cycling World Championships, with Olympic MTB champion Tom Pidcock leading the men's team for the road race, which takes place on September 29 in Zürich, Switzerland.

Pidcock is one of the top contenders for the elite men's road race and will be backed up by a strong contingent of WorldTour riders including Adam and Simon Yates, Tour of Britain winner Stevie Williams, British time trial champion Josh Tarling - the country's main contender for the men's time trial - as well as Oscar Onley, Mark Donovan, James Knox, and Jake Stewart.

Olympic time trial silver medalist Anna Henderson leads the medal charge with a focus on the women's elite time trial. Elinor Barker, Lizzie Holden and Claire Steels join Henderson for the women's road race in the absence of Pfeiffer Georgi, who was injured in a crash during the Tour de France Femmes.

Also racing for the under-23 title in the combined race with the elite women are Josie Nelson and Alice Towers.

Tour de l'Avenir winner Joe Blackmore leads the men's under-23 team along with Giro Next Gen stage winner Matthew Brennan, Bob Donaldson, Louis Sutto, Callum Thornley and Oliver Stockwell.

Ben Wiggins will compete in the U23 time trial alongside Josh Charlton.

Cat Ferguson is one of the top favourites for the junior women's road race and time trial and will be joined in both events by national time trial champion Imogen Wolff. Carys Lloyd, Arabella Blackburn and Esther Wong round out the junior women's team.

Seb Grindley, national champion Oliver Dawson and Elliot Rowe will represent Great Britain in the junior men's road race, while junior time trial champion Dylan Sage and silver medallist Fin Tarling will compete in the time trial at Worlds.

Great Britain for Worlds

Elite men

Mark Donovan

James Knox

Tom Pidcock

Oscar Onley

Jake Stewart

Josh Tarling

Stevie Williams

Adam Yates

Simon Yates

Elite Women

Elinor Barker

Anna Henderson

Lizzie Holden

Claire Steels

Under-23 men

Joe Blackmore

Matthew Brennan

Josh Charlton

Bob Donaldson

Oliver Stockwell

Louis Sutton

Callum Thornley

Ben Wiggins

Under-23 women

Josie Nelson

Alice Towers

Junior women

Arabella Blackburn

Cat Ferguson

Carys Lloyd

Imogen Wolff

Esther Wong

Junior men

Oliver Dawson

Seb Grindley

Elliot Rowe

Dylan Sage

Fin Tarling

Para-cycling

Men

Archie Atkinson (C4)

Felix Barrow (T2)

Will Bjergfelt (C5)

Jaco van Gass (C3)

Fin Graham (C3)

Matt Robertson (C2)

Callum Russell (H4)

Ben Watson (C3)

Women

Fran Brown (C1)

Amelia Cass (C2)

Morgan Newberry (C5)

Daphne Schrager (C2)

Sarah Storey (C5)

Katie Toft (C1)

Tandems

Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall)

Lizzi Jordan (piloted by Danni Khan)

Chris McDonald (piloted by Adam Duggleby)

Sophie Unwin (piloted by Jenny Holl)