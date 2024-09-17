Tom Pidcock to lead British team for UCI Road World Championships
Olympic medallist Anna Henderson leads elite women's charge in Zürich
British Cycling named its 55-rider team for the upcoming UCI Road World Championships and Para-cycling World Championships, with Olympic MTB champion Tom Pidcock leading the men's team for the road race, which takes place on September 29 in Zürich, Switzerland.
Pidcock is one of the top contenders for the elite men's road race and will be backed up by a strong contingent of WorldTour riders including Adam and Simon Yates, Tour of Britain winner Stevie Williams, British time trial champion Josh Tarling - the country's main contender for the men's time trial - as well as Oscar Onley, Mark Donovan, James Knox, and Jake Stewart.
Olympic time trial silver medalist Anna Henderson leads the medal charge with a focus on the women's elite time trial. Elinor Barker, Lizzie Holden and Claire Steels join Henderson for the women's road race in the absence of Pfeiffer Georgi, who was injured in a crash during the Tour de France Femmes.
Also racing for the under-23 title in the combined race with the elite women are Josie Nelson and Alice Towers.
Tour de l'Avenir winner Joe Blackmore leads the men's under-23 team along with Giro Next Gen stage winner Matthew Brennan, Bob Donaldson, Louis Sutto, Callum Thornley and Oliver Stockwell.
Ben Wiggins will compete in the U23 time trial alongside Josh Charlton.
Cat Ferguson is one of the top favourites for the junior women's road race and time trial and will be joined in both events by national time trial champion Imogen Wolff. Carys Lloyd, Arabella Blackburn and Esther Wong round out the junior women's team.
Seb Grindley, national champion Oliver Dawson and Elliot Rowe will represent Great Britain in the junior men's road race, while junior time trial champion Dylan Sage and silver medallist Fin Tarling will compete in the time trial at Worlds.
Great Britain for Worlds
Elite men
- Mark Donovan
- James Knox
- Tom Pidcock
- Oscar Onley
- Jake Stewart
- Josh Tarling
- Stevie Williams
- Adam Yates
- Simon Yates
Elite Women
- Elinor Barker
- Anna Henderson
- Lizzie Holden
- Claire Steels
Under-23 men
- Joe Blackmore
- Matthew Brennan
- Josh Charlton
- Bob Donaldson
- Oliver Stockwell
- Louis Sutton
- Callum Thornley
- Ben Wiggins
Under-23 women
- Josie Nelson
- Alice Towers
Junior women
- Arabella Blackburn
- Cat Ferguson
- Carys Lloyd
- Imogen Wolff
- Esther Wong
Junior men
- Oliver Dawson
- Seb Grindley
- Elliot Rowe
- Dylan Sage
- Fin Tarling
Para-cycling
Men
Archie Atkinson (C4)
Felix Barrow (T2)
Will Bjergfelt (C5)
Jaco van Gass (C3)
Fin Graham (C3)
Matt Robertson (C2)
Callum Russell (H4)
Ben Watson (C3)
Women
Fran Brown (C1)
Amelia Cass (C2)
Morgan Newberry (C5)
Daphne Schrager (C2)
Sarah Storey (C5)
Katie Toft (C1)
Tandems
Lora Fachie (piloted by Corrine Hall)
Lizzi Jordan (piloted by Danni Khan)
Chris McDonald (piloted by Adam Duggleby)
Sophie Unwin (piloted by Jenny Holl)
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.