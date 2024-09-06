Tom Pidcock, Stevie Williams tipped to lead Great Britain at Road World Championships

Great Britain have yet to announce their squad for the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich but a number of riders have confirmed that they’re hoping to put on the national team kit later this month.

The Worlds kick off in just over a fortnight with the elite individual time trial events held on Sunday 22 September, before the road races take place across the following weekend.

A 273.9km-long road race route, that has the most climbing metres since Imola in 2020, awaits the riders in Switzerland - with that likely to be reflected in the startlist, too.

In the middle of his most successful season to date, Israel-Premier Tech’s Stevie Williams was one rider to stake his claim for a spot in the squad when he spoke to Cyclingnews at the Tour of Britain.

Williams, who claimed back-to-back victories on stage two and three, said: “Yeah [it’s definitely on my radar], it’s not confirmed, but hopefully, selection for Worlds will be granted so I can go to Zürich to either try to be competitive and race the final or play a support role for one of our leaders.”

The current Tour of Britain leader admitted that he’s in a purple patch at the moment, putting it down to a strong end to 2023 and competing at another Grand Tour this season.

“The Tour de France was big for me, getting my second consecutive Grand Tour year in, it was a massive boost. To get two three-week races in over two years has boosted my level,” Williams admitted.

The Welshman, who won a stage and the overall at the Tour Down Under before clinching La Flèche Wallonne in the spring, has already featured in British colours this year at the Paris Olympics.

Finishing 31st, he described it as “a great race and a real privilege to do for Great Britain.”

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) was one of Williams’ teammates in Paris, and while successfully defending his mountain bike title, could only muster 13th in the road race.

He confirmed that the World Championships were part of his plan for the remainder of 2024, falling in between the Canadian one-day races and the Italian Classics.

Meanwhile, Oscar Onley (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) is hoping to make his World Championships debut this month after a bright year with the Dutch WorldTour team.

Despite two collarbone breaks, the Scotsman has still managed to claim a Tour Down Under stage, completing his first Tour de France and a bright showing at the Tour of Britain this week too.

Onley admitted: “I’m quite confident that I’ll be going to Worlds, that’s the next target after this. A good week of racing here should set me up well.”

For the individual time trial, a 46.1km course in and around Zürich, Ethan Hayter is a rider keen to take one of Great Britain’s two spots in the event.

“I think I’m going to do the time trial Worlds, I’m still waiting, it’s a bit like the Olympics I just need to decide if I’m going to do it or not,” the Ineos Grenadiers quickman revealed to Cyclingnews.

Hayter, who departs the British WorldTour team for Soudal-QuickStep in 2025, added: “I was in the ballpark in Australia a couple of years ago, I’ve had a few issues with my TT bike this year and equipment and sponsor changes so I need to get back to it.”

Josh Tarling, last year’s bronze medallist in the event, abandoned the Vuelta a España on stage 9 due to the impacts of an earlier crash so it remains to be seen if the Brit is ready to compete in Switzerland.