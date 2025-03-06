'Most remarkable season in history of cycling' – Tadej Pogačar nominated for Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

By
published

Tom Pidcock Laureus nominated for World Action Sportsperson of the Year

SAN LUCA ITALY OCTOBER 05 LR Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates and Davide Piganzoli of Italy and Team Polti Kometa on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 107th Giro dellEmilia 2024 a 2153km one day race from Vignola to Bologna San Luca 267m on October 05 2024 in San Luca Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
World champion Tadej Pogačar could be the latest cyclist to be honoured by Laureus (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Tadej Pogačar is among the five nominees for prestigious sports honour, the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards, for his achievements at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Road World Championships in 2024.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader is nominated alongside the very best male athletes in world sport – tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, F1 driver Max Verstappen, swimmer Léon Marchand and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

