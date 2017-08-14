Tom Dumoulin up to second on WorldTour rankings
Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors still top
Tom Dumoulin's overall win at BinckBank Tour has lifted the Dutchman into second place on the WorldTour rankings. The win was Dumoulin's second general classification victory of his career after the Giro d'Italia in May.
Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is still leading the rankings, having moved to the top following his E3 Harelbeke victory, while Quick-Step Floors continue to lead the team rankings. The Belgian squad have led the rankings since Dwars door Vlaanderen.
With nine WorldTour events to race in 2017, Dumoulin has closed in on Van Avermaet's 2,956 points, with the Sunweb rider moving to 2,515 points. In third place is Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski on 2,171 points, with Alejandro Valverde fourth on 2,105 points. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) is the only other to have scored more than 200 points, with 2,040 to his name.
WorldTour points have now been scored by 402 riders.
In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors hold a commanding lead over the other 17 teams. The Belgian squad have amassed 10,428 points, with BMC Racing a distant second on 9,353 points. At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data is last on 2,073 points, with FDJ second from last on 2,923 points.
With the winner of the Vuelta a Espana (August 19-September 10) to be awarded 850 points, the WorldTour rankings will undergo a shake up. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has scored 1,824 points thus far in 2017 and is aiming for the overall win in Spain.
The 2017 WorldTour concludes in October with the inaugural edition of the Tour of Guangxi in China.
WorldTour rankings - August 14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2956
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2515
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2171
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team
|2105
|5
|Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
|2040
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe
|1944
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1882
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1865
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1824
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1711
|11
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo
|1463
|12
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1419
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1396
|14
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac
|1310
|15
|Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida
|1276
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|1266
|17
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1206
|18
|Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo
|1181
|19
|Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky
|1150
|20
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1100
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|1092
|22
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott
|1050
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin
|1035
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo
|992
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo
|990
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|10428
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|9353
|3
|Team Sky
|9139
|4
|Orica–Scott
|6621
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6567
|6
|Movistar Team
|6398
|7
|Trek–Segafredo
|6181
|8
|Bora–Hansgrohe
|5263
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4827
|10
|Cannondale–Drapac
|4477
|11
|Team Katusha–Alpecin
|4272
|12
|LottoNL–Jumbo
|4075
|13
|Lotto–Soudal
|3617
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|3575
|15
|Astana
|3483
|16
|Bahrain–Merida
|3238
|17
|FDJ
|2923
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|2073
