Tom Dumoulin up to second on WorldTour rankings

Tom Dumoulin's overall win at BinckBank Tour has lifted the Dutchman into second place on the WorldTour rankings. The win was Dumoulin's second general classification victory of his career after the Giro d'Italia in May.

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is still leading the rankings, having moved to the top following his E3 Harelbeke victory, while Quick-Step Floors continue to lead the team rankings. The Belgian squad have led the rankings since Dwars door Vlaanderen.

With nine WorldTour events to race in 2017, Dumoulin has closed in on Van Avermaet's 2,956 points, with the Sunweb rider moving to 2,515 points. In third place is Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski on 2,171 points, with Alejandro Valverde fourth on 2,105 points. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) is the only other to have scored more than 200 points, with 2,040 to his name.

WorldTour points have now been scored by 402 riders.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors hold a commanding lead over the other 17 teams. The Belgian squad have amassed 10,428 points, with BMC Racing a distant second on 9,353 points. At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data is last on 2,073 points, with FDJ second from last on 2,923 points.

With the winner of the Vuelta a Espana (August 19-September 10) to be awarded 850 points, the WorldTour rankings will undergo a shake up. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has scored 1,824 points thus far in 2017 and is aiming for the overall win in Spain.

The 2017 WorldTour concludes in October with the inaugural edition of the Tour of Guangxi in China.

WorldTour rankings - August 14

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2956 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2515 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 4 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team 2105 5 Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2040 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe 1944 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1882 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1865 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1824 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1711 11 Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo 1463 12 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 1419 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1396 14 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac 1310 15 Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida 1276 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin 1266 17 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1206 18 Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo 1181 19 Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky 1150 20 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1100 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1092 22 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott 1050 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin 1035 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo 992 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo 990