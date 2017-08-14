Trending

Tom Dumoulin up to second on WorldTour rankings

Van Avermaet and QuickStep-Floors still top

Image 1 of 5

Tom Dumoulin at the BinckBank Tour

Tom Dumoulin at the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 BinckBank Tour.

Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 BinckBank Tour.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet driving up the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour

Greg Van Avermaet driving up the Muur van Geraardsbergen on stage 7 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian

Michal Kwiatkowski on the podium after winning the Clasica San Sebastian
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the Mur de Péguère during stage 13

Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) on the Mur de Péguère during stage 13
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom Dumoulin's overall win at BinckBank Tour has lifted the Dutchman into second place on the WorldTour rankings. The win was Dumoulin's second general classification victory of his career after the Giro d'Italia in May.

Related Articles

Dumoulin takes overall victory at BinckBank Tour

Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) is still leading the rankings, having moved to the top following his E3 Harelbeke victory, while Quick-Step Floors continue to lead the team rankings. The Belgian squad have led the rankings since Dwars door Vlaanderen.

With nine WorldTour events to race in 2017, Dumoulin has closed in on Van Avermaet's 2,956 points, with the Sunweb rider moving to 2,515 points. In third place is Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski on 2,171 points, with Alejandro Valverde fourth on 2,105 points. Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) is the only other to have scored more than 200 points, with 2,040 to his name.

WorldTour points have now been scored by 402 riders.

In the team standings, Quick-Step Floors hold a commanding lead over the other 17 teams. The Belgian squad have amassed 10,428 points, with BMC Racing a distant second on 9,353 points. At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data is last on 2,073 points, with FDJ second from last on 2,923 points.

With the winner of the Vuelta a Espana (August 19-September 10) to be awarded 850 points, the WorldTour rankings will undergo a shake up. Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky) has scored 1,824 points thus far in 2017 and is aiming for the overall win in Spain.

The 2017 WorldTour concludes in October with the inaugural edition of the Tour of Guangxi in China. 

WorldTour rankings - August 14

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2956pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2515
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2171
4Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar Team2105
5Dan Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2040
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora–Hansgrohe1944
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1882
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1865
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1824
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1711
11Alberto Contador (Esp) Trek–Segafredo1463
12Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb1419
13Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1396
14Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale–Drapac1310
15Ion Izagirre (Esp) Bahrain–Merida1276
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha–Alpecin1266
17Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1206
18Primož Roglic (Slo) LottoNL–Jumbo1181
19Mikel Landa (Esp) Team Sky1150
20Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1100
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1092
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica–Scott1050
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha–Alpecin1035
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek–Segafredo992
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek–Segafredo990

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors10428pts
2BMC Racing Team9353
3Team Sky9139
4Orica–Scott6621
5Team Sunweb6567
6Movistar Team6398
7Trek–Segafredo6181
8Bora–Hansgrohe5263
9AG2R La Mondiale4827
10Cannondale–Drapac4477
11Team Katusha–Alpecin4272
12LottoNL–Jumbo4075
13Lotto–Soudal3617
14UAE Team Emirates3575
15Astana3483
16Bahrain–Merida3238
17FDJ2923
18Team Dimension Data2073