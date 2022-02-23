Tom Dumoulin takes round one of UAE Tour GC battle

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) may have taken the third step of the podium in the stage 3 time trial at the UAE Tour on Tuesday but, as it was two specialists in the discipline ahead of him, it is a result that has shuffled him straight to the top of the overall contenders deck.

The Dutch time trial champion now sits fourth on the general classification, with the riders ahead of him being Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) – the first and second placed riders in the time trial – plus stage 1 sprint winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).

“I’m satisfied with this performance”, said Dumoulin who finished 15 seconds back from time trial winner Bissegger and eight seconds behind Ganna. “I finished behind two true specialists. So I have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

“The course was perfect for them. I prefer a longer and more hilly course. Still I became third, which makes me very happy. It is good to ride on a course like this in competition.”

The next rider on the results sheet in 9km course in the Ajman Emirate was none other than defending champion Tadej Pogačar followed by teammate João Almeida, with UAE Team Emirates now posing a double threat in fifth and sixth overall. Pogačar is just four seconds behind Dumoulin with Almeida eight seconds back. The 2020 winner and 2021 runner-up Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) also isn't too far behind, having placed 12th on the stage to sit 15 seconds behind Dumoulin overall.

“It gives me confidence that I was able to create a small gap on the other classification riders,” said Dumoulin. “There are a lot of guys who are right behind me, but today I gave myself a good position for the rest of the week.”

The UAE Tour is the first race of the season for Dumoulin, who had a light calendar in 2021 after first taking a rest from racing and then having to end his season early as he suffered a broken wrist when hit by a turning car while training. He is working toward a Giro d’Italia start in May, his first Grand Tour since 2020.

For now, though, he’ll be facing up to a climbing challenge on what are sure to be pivotal slopes of Jebel Jais on Wednesday's stage 4 and Jebel Hafeet on the seventh and final stage.

“I’m looking forward to the next few days with a good feeling,” said Dumoulin.