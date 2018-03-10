Tom Dumoulin crashes out of Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 5 Tom Dumoulin gets in the team car after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin gets in the team car after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Dumoulin tries to carry on after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin tries to carry on after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Dumoulin tries to carry on after crashing during stage 7 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) has been forced out of Tirreno-Adriatico after a crash on stage 4 of the race. The Dutchman had made the race one of his main objectives for the early season and was a podium contender after the first three days of racing. His first significant target of the season revolved around the defence of his Giro d'Italia crown.

Cyclingnews contacted Team Sunweb but were unable to find out the cause of the crash or whether Dumoulin needed hospital treatment. The team lost Simon Geschke to a crash in stage 3 of the race. Dumoulin came into the race suffering with a cold, but appeared to be finding his legs in the race after the opening few days. He lost time on stage 3, but still had stage 4 in the mountains and the individual time trial left.





Cyclingnews will have more on the story after the finish of today's stage at Tirreno-Adriatico.

