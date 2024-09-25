Three riders 'crucial to our success' Spratt, Hanson, Sanguineti extend with Lidl-Trek

By
published

'It's an environment where I feel valued, but also constantly challenged and inspired to be the best I can be' says Hanson

Amanda Spratt and Lauretta Hanson at the Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2024
Amanda Spratt and Lauretta Hanson at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek extended contracts with its core riders Lauretta Hanson, Amanda Spratt, and Ilaria Sanguineti. All three riders fill domestique roles supporting their teammates to countless victories throughout the international racing season.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have riders like Spratty, Lauretta, and Yaya in the Team. Spratty’s leadership and climbing expertise, Lauretta’s strength across all terrains, and Yaya’s exceptional lead-out skills have been crucial to our success," said the team's sports director Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

