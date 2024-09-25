Three riders 'crucial to our success' Spratt, Hanson, Sanguineti extend with Lidl-Trek

Lidl-Trek extended contracts with its core riders Lauretta Hanson, Amanda Spratt, and Ilaria Sanguineti. All three riders fill domestique roles supporting their teammates to countless victories throughout the international racing season.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have riders like Spratty, Lauretta, and Yaya in the Team. Spratty’s leadership and climbing expertise, Lauretta’s strength across all terrains, and Yaya’s exceptional lead-out skills have been crucial to our success," said the team's sports director Ina-Yoko Teutenberg.

"Each of these riders brings something unique to the team, and they give their all to the task. With their support, our leaders are able to perform at the highest level.”

Hanson just completed her sixth season with the team since signing with then-called Trek-Segafredo in 2019. She signed a new two-year extension that will see her racing with the team through to the end of 2026.

She is relied on throughout the Spring Classics season, while also supporting the team's GC contenders in the Grand Tours.

“Extending with Lidl-Trek is an easy decision and one that I’m super happy with. I’ve been a part of this team since the beginning and it’s an environment where I feel valued, but also constantly challenged and inspired to be the best I can be," Hanson said in a team press release.

"In 2019, we were a new team and everyone was growing and developing together. Now, 6 years on, we are one of the best teams in the world. I feel incredibly proud to have been a part of that journey, and excited to be continuing it into the future. I think the next couple of years will see some big changes, but I’m excited for that and ready to ride this next chapter with Lidl-Trek.”

Hanson's compatriot, Spratt, joined Lidl-Trek in 2023 after 11 seasons at the various versions of the Orica-BikeExchange-Mitchelton teams. Her career achievements include three overall wins at the Tour Down Under, an overall win at Emakumeen Bira, twice third overall at the Giro d'Italia, and podiums at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and in the elite women's road race at the World Championships.

"It was an easy decision to renew with Lidl-Trek and to remain part of this family for another two years. Lidl-Trek was a team that I had admired long before joining in 2023 and I continue to be constantly inspired and motivated by the people around me, especially my teammates. Lidl-Trek is going from strength to strength and I think it’s a really exciting moment for us," Spratt said.

Spratt has also signed a two-year extension and will continue to bring her experience and mentorship to the younger riders, while supporting the team to more wins over the next two seasons.

"Personally, I am as ambitious as ever for the 2025 and 2026 seasons whether that’s racing for my own results or working for my teammates, I think we can continue to set big goals and achieve them together. The beauty of cycling is that when a teammate wins, it feels just as good as when you win yourself and this team spirit is one of my favourite things about racing, and racing for Lidl-Trek."

Sanguineti joined the team in 2023 after starting her career with Valcar and renewed for one more year with Lidl-Trek in 2025. She excels in her lead-out role for former world champion Elisa Balsamo and will once again add to the team's success in the sprints, while also mentoring the incoming riders on the team.

“This reconfirmation is a great honour for me. Lidl-Trek is a dream team, a unique group, and a second family for me. I am very, very happy. Our group has been renewed a lot for the future. We have several new riders coming in and, already this year, we have included a large group of young riders. Numbers in hand, I will be one of the most experienced and I want to contribute from this point of view as well. I believe, however, that the winning formula is interchange: I have several years of professionalism behind me, and I've done a lot of apprenticeship, but that doesn't mean you stop learning also from the new generation. I see this as an exciting challenge and prospect," Sanguineti said.

"However, the first goal is to redeem a 2024 that did not go as I wanted. Needless to say, I was not able to give the team everything I wanted. Now that I have recovered my health and condition, I aim to finish the season with bold performances. Then, head straight to 2025. The spirit and passion will always be the same, but I hope to add important experiences and results. Being a team player who leads by example for the team and the group, inside and outside of racing, would be an important reward. The trust the team has given me with the contract renewal is the strongest push to bring out the best in myself and grow further."