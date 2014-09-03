Thomas Voeckler returns to racing this month

Image 1 of 4 A tale of two Tom's - Thomas Voeckler leads Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Michael Rogers and Thomas Voeckler squared off on the final kilometers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 The day's breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) sprints in for second place on stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas Voeckler will return to racing one month after his collarbone fracture and subsequent surgery. The Europcar rider plans to make his return to the peloton on the 20th of September at the Classic Impanis - Van Petegem in Belgium.

"The first days after my surgery were very painful," the Frenchman wrote on his Facebook page. "But after that it went better and better. I am already back on the bike inside and within a few days I'll be back on the road."

Voeckler broke his collarbone in a crash with a car prior to the start of the first stage of the Tour du Limousin on August 19. It was his third collarbone fracture in 16 months, after a crash in the 2013 Amstel Gold Race and an accident before the start of the Tour Down Under in January. He was operated on in Nantes on August 23.

Voeckler plans on riding the Tour du Gévaudan, Milan-Turin, Tour de Vendée, Paris-Bourges and Paris-Tours but not with the goal of getting good results.

"My only goal is to get back into race rhythm and to gain some kilometers before taking a break after the season. The time that remains this season is too short to expect to achieve good form. But I am back on the bike and that is the best thing."