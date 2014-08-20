Voeckler aims to race again this season
Frenchman will have operation on broken collarbone later this week
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has said that he hopes to return to racing before the end of this season after suffering a broken collarbone as a result of a collision with a car. The incident occurred prior to Tuesday’s first stage of the Tour du Limousin.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy