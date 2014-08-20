Trending

Voeckler aims to race again this season

Frenchman will have operation on broken collarbone later this week

Image 1 of 3

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Team Europcar's Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway

Team Europcar's Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after a mechanical

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has said that he hopes to return to racing before the end of this season after suffering a broken collarbone as a result of a collision with a car. The incident occurred prior to Tuesday’s first stage of the Tour du Limousin.

Related Articles

Voeckler has collarbone plate removed

Voeckler happy to be racing again

Tour de France: So near and yet so far for Voeckler in Luchon

Voeckler hit by car ahead of Tour du Limousin