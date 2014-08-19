Voeckler hit by car ahead of Tour du Limousin

A tale of two Tom's - Thomas Voeckler leads Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car. The Frenchman was riding to the start of the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin when he was hit.

Initial belief is that Voeckler may have suffered a broken collarbone or dislocated shoulder. There are few details about how the incident occurred, but a picture posted on Twitter shows Voeckler sitting on a curb, with blood dripping from his left elbow, as he talks to a member of the Europcar team. A subsequent photo shows the smashed windscreen of a car, where Voeckler appears to have impacted it on the driver’s side.

While it appears that this car was moving, this is not the first time this has happened to Voeckler this season. The 34-year-old collided with a stationary car ahead of the Tour Down Under in January, which resulted in a broken right collarbone. The incident occurred just days after he had metal plates removed from a previous collarbone break.

Voeckler’s next race was due to be the Tour du Poitou Charentes, which begins on August 26. However, he is unlikely to start if injury suspicions are proved correct.