Voeckler has surgery on broken collarbone

Image 1 of 3 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 2 of 3 A tale of two Tom's - Thomas Voeckler leads Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has undergone a successful surgery to mend his broken collarbone. Voeckler had the surgery in Nantes and left hospital yesterday evening.

“The operation went well. It took place this morning. His collarbone was broken in several places and they had to put in a plate,” Europcar directeur sportif Andy Flickinger told RTBF on Friday evening.

Voeckler was hit by a car as he made his way to the start of the opening stage of the Tour du Limousin. He was immediately taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone. It is the second time this season that the Frenchman has broken his collarbone and the third time in two years. He had only recently got the plates off his collarbone from an injury he sustained in early 2013, when he hit a stationary car ahead of the Tour Down Under.

Voeckler hopes to return to racing before the end of the season, but has admitted that he’s likely to end the year without a victory on his palmarès.