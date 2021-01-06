THM Clavicula SE crankset gets an integrated power meter, weighs just 320g

German carbon outfit, THM Carbones, is well versed in lust-worthy lightweight components, and its Clavicula SE cranks have always been a wish-list item — now even more so that the brand has teamed up with Sensitivus Gauge to add a power meter.

The crank, spider and 30mm axle are moulded from carbon, with 110mm and 130mm BCD options available. THM says the former weighs a total of 320g with the strain gauges, and the latter tips the scale at a meagre 329g. While this is the first all-in-one power meter from THM, the German brand also produces the carbon crank arms for SRM’s Origin modular power meter. For reference, SRM’s Origin power meter with the THM arms weighs 570g, Quarq’s D-Zero is 560g, both without chainrings, and Stages Carbon GXP left crank arm alone is 165g.

All of the electronics, including the strain gauges and rechargeable lithium-ion battery, are housed inside the axle. Battery life is claimed to be in the region of 150 hours. According to THM, the Sensitivus power meter will also measure cadence, and some advanced pedalling metrics such as torque effectiveness and pedal smoothness, though readings are only taken from the left side, similar to that of Stages and 4iiii.

(Image credit: THM)

"The selection by a company known for uncompromised engineering is proof that our power meter technology fits well with everything, from the sublime, high-end cranksets all the way to very high-volume. This selection only reconfirms our pride in this power meter technology and our confidence to drive future innovation in the sector,” says Sensitivus CEO Rolf Ostergaard.

“We are extremely pleased with the collaboration,” Ostergaard added. “The integration of carbon fibres and strain gauges at this level required some next-level techniques to be developed. Together we have created something truly unique.”

It is surprising Sensitivus would partner with a brand such as THM that makes its bread and butter in such high-end 'halo' cycling components. Back in February 2020, the Danish outfit published a blog post outlining how a power meter can be manufactured for about $10. Though it's not an apples-with-apples comparison, there is a €780 price discrepancy between the power and non-power Clavicula SE cranks.

(Image credit: THM)

The Clavicula SE crankset speaks both Bluetooth and ANT+ languages, so it should be universally compatible with head units, smartwatches and indoor cycling apps, as well as the Team Zwatt app for calibration, firmware updates and the like.

THM states the Clavicula SE power meter has a readable range from 0-1999-watts within a claimed accuracy of +/-2%. The cranks come in 170mm, 172.5mm, and 175mm lengths and have a maximum permissible weight, defined as 'rider + bike + luggage' of 120kg/264lbs.

If the TMS Clavicula SE tips your fancy, you’d better have deep pockets as it’s set to cost €1,975.00 (approx. $2,429 / £1,783 / AU$3,128).