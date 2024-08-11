‘There's nothing better than this’ - USA’s Jennifer Valente on her gold medal in women’s omnium

American claimed her third Olympic gold medal on final day of racing

PARIS FRANCE AUGUST 11 Gold medalist Jennifer Valente of Team United States celebrates after the Womens Omnium Points Race 44 on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at SaintQuentinenYvelines Velodrome on August 11 2024 in Paris France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
USA’s Jennifer Valente celebrates after winning the women’s Omnium gold medal (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the final day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Valente (USA) maintained her focus throughout the four-race women’s Omnium, securing the gold medal once again.

Valente’s gold medal is her fifth Olympic medal overall, earned across three Olympic Games, and her second gold of these Games. She previously won a silver in team pursuit at the Rio 2016 Olympics and both a silver and gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

