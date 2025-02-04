'There will be nothing left to give' - Lizzie Deignan to race new Milan-San Remo and Tour de France in final pro season

By
published

Veteran Brit talks plans for 2025, her new domestique role and the return of the women's La Primavera with Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) will retire after the 2025 season
Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) will retire after the 2025 season (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

In her final season as a professional rider, Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) is set to ride a busy schedule including the returning Milan-San Remo, the Vuelta España Femenina and the Tour de France Femmes.

"I'm basically doing everything. I think the only [one-day] WorldTour races that I skip in the spring are Gent-Wevelgem and De Panne, so I'm racing every weekend," Deignan told Cyclingnews at Lidl-Trek's January training camp. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.