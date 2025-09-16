'There is no peace without justice' – Spanish Government hits back at UCI after criticism for supporting pro-Palestine protests at Vuelta a España

Consejo Superior de Deportes responds to UCI President David Lappartient

Pro-Palestinian protesters wave flags and shout as the peloton rides by in Poio at the start of the 16th stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 172 km race between Poio and Castro de Herville, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
The Vuelta a España peloton rides between protesters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish Government has hit back at the UCI after cycling governing body criticised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for supporting the pro-Palestine protests that disrupted the Vuelta a España.

In a carefully worded press release late on Monday, the UCI suggested that Sánchez's position is "contradictory to the Olympic values of unity, mutual respect, and peace" and said it even "calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events, ensuring that they take place in safe conditions and in accordance with the principles of the Olympic Charter."

On Monday, Sánchez called for Israel to be banned from competing in sports, like Russia was after its invasion of Ukraine.

"There is no peace without justice, and using sport to 'whitewash' a genocide like the one being committed in Gaza, with thousands of deaths, innocent children, and a famine already declared by the United Nations, is a political position that contravenes the Olympic Charter and the most basic values ​​of sport."

"This reality should compel them to act with the same forcefulness they [did] in 2022 in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the CSD continued. It also refuted the suggestions in the UCI statement that Sánchez's comments had somehow called into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

