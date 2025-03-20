Jasper Philipsen to defend Milan-San Remo title despite Nokere Koerse crash

Milan-San Remo will have its defending champion on the start line, with Jasper Philipsen expected to start on Saturday but his Alpecin-Deceuninck team warned that the Nokere Koerse crash may have consequences for his performance at the race.

Philipsen came down in the final kilometre at Wednesday’s 1.Pro event when there was a touch of wheels mid-bunch as riders positioned for the final sprint at the Belgian race where the 27 year-old was a favourite. However, instead of heading to the podium at the end the battered and bruised rider went straight to the ambulance to be checked out before heading to the team bus.

The crash initially raised a question mark over whether the 2024 winner would be able to line up at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, or would have to miss racing with the number one on his back at the first Monument of the season. However Alpecin-Deceuninck confirmed on Thursday that the Belgian would in fact be on the start line despite the fall, which left him with abrasions and stitches.

“He will be there to defend his title, but whether he’ll be at his best after the crash in Nokere remains to be seen,” said Alpecin Deceuninck in a post on social media.

Philipsen, had no time to react when he fell, coming down hard on to his right side. His kit was ripped in a number of places and there were wounds visible on his knee thigh, arm and hand.



The defending champion is a top card for his team if the race comes down to a sprint finish, though he also racing alongside perennial favourite and 2023 race winner Mathieu van der Poel so the team is certainly not without options should the injuries prove an impediment at the 289km event.



"The crash obviously had a huge impact on my body," said Philipsen. "With a lot of abrasions and a few stitches, it won’t be easy, but I want to give it a shot.

"And if I don’t feel great in the final, I will of course support the team."

