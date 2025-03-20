Jasper Philipsen to defend Milan-San Remo title despite Nokere Koerse crash

By published

‘Whether he’ll be at his best after the crash in Nokere remains to be seen’ says Alpecin-Deceuninck

NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 19 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes in the breakaway during the 79th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2025 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere on March 19 2025 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) at Nokere Koerse 2025 before the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan-San Remo will have its defending champion on the start line, with Jasper Philipsen expected to start on Saturday but his Alpecin-Deceuninck team warned that the Nokere Koerse crash may have consequences for his performance at the race.

Philipsen came down in the final kilometre at Wednesday’s 1.Pro event when there was a touch of wheels mid-bunch as riders positioned for the final sprint at the Belgian race where the 27 year-old was a favourite. However, instead of heading to the podium at the end the battered and bruised rider went straight to the ambulance to be checked out before heading to the team bus.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Lotte Kopecky

Lotte Kopecky calculating explosive Poggio attack, hair-raising descent in hunt for another Monument victory at revived Milan-San Remo
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey

Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
Lotte Kopecky

Lotte Kopecky calculating explosive Poggio attack, hair-raising descent in hunt for another Monument victory at revived Milan-San Remo
See more latest
Most Popular
Lotte Kopecky
Lotte Kopecky calculating explosive Poggio attack, hair-raising descent in hunt for another Monument victory at revived Milan-San Remo
Ashlin Barry (USA) poses with silver medal he earned after Points Race to finish second in elite men&#039;s Omnium at UCI Track Nations Cup in Konya, Turkey
Ashlin Barry earns pair of silver medals at UCI Track Nations Cup - North American Roundup
Kristy Coventry
UCI's David Lappartient loses IOC presidential election as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman elected to prestigious role
mathieu van der poel riding at Tirreno Adriatico
'I wonder where it's going to stop' - Mathieu van der Poel weighs in on Cyclingnews tyre width test
Maurizio Fondriest (c), Vincenzo Nibali (r) and Tom Pidcock (l) on a recon of the last kilometres of Milan-San Remo
'Don't attack before Pogačar' - Italian greats give Tom Pidcock advice on Milan-San Remo during recon ride
Details of the front of the DJI Osmo 4 camera
The DJI Osmo 4 is one of the best action cameras for cycling – with 31% off it's now at its lowest price this year
Team UAE Mexicoâ€˜s rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates after winning the 106th edition of the one-day classic cycling race Milan - Torino between Rho, west of Milan and Superga, east of Torino, on March 19, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Broken zip lands Isaac del Toro 200 CHF fine for 'damage to the image of sport' during Milano-Torino win
2018 Road World Championships: Alejandro Valverde celebrates the win in the elite men&#039;s road race
'I'll be on the bike with them, not just in the car' – new Spanish men's coach Alejandro Valverde to join training rides
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike)
'The best step for my mental health and well-being' – Fem van Empel takes break from racing
SINGAPORE SINGAPORE NOVEMBER 10 Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom and Astana Qazaqstan Team celebrates at podium as race winner during the 3rd Tour de France Prudential Singapore 2024 Criterium a 575km one day race from Singapore to Singapore on November 10 2024 in Singapore Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mark Cavendish says 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ in UK will be 'bigger than you can ever imagine'