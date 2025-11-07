'The human aspect gets lost a bit' – Matteo Sobrero lifts lid on reality of competing at the top of the WorldTour

By published

Italian, joining Lidl-Trek for 2026, discusses mental pressure amid relentless striving for success and marginal gains among the biggest teams

BOLA DEL MUNDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 20 a 164.8km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 2253m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2025 in Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Matteo Sobrero in action for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian superstar Remco Evenepoel is making the biggest move of the off-season with a multi-million Euro transfer from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The Olympic champion is hoping to fulfil his dream of winning the Tour de France at the German team, who, from next year, will have a leader to head up their strong stage racing squad and compete for the yellow jersey for many Julys to come.

Matteo Sobrero, one of a handful of riders departing the team – for Lidl-Trek – this off-season, told Bici.Pro about the sacrifices, burnout risk, and "the human aspect [getting] lost a little bit" in the midst of the budget upgrades and the relentless striving for success.

"There's not the familiarity of the past: this change has been especially noticeable in this last year. Everyone has a specific area of ​​expertise and gives their all in their own area.

Amid the pressure to keep improving, Sobrero has enjoyed success in recent years, including winning the closing time trial at the 2022 Giro d'Italia and, this year, taking third at the Tour de Pologne before aiding Jai Hindley to fourth overall at the Vuelta a España.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.