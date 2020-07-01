The Greatest: Top 10 female riders since 1998 – Podcast
By Cyclingnews
Our team discuss the best riders since the start of the Women's World Cup
In this week’s episode of the Cyclilngnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello, we rank the top 10 female riders from 1998 onwards.
Our time frame takes into consideration the Women’s World Cup that ran from 1998 until 2015, and the current Women’s WorldTour.
With expert opinions from our women’s editor Kirsten Frattini and Procycling’s Ed Pickering, we start with an incredibly strong long list before whittling down to two sets of top 10s.
The long list includes Marianne Vos, Leontien van Moorsel, Anna van der Breggen, Fabiana Luperini, Annemiek van Vleuten, Petra Rossner, Nicole Cooke, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Ina Teutenberg, to name but a few, and there are a number of surprise inclusions before we settle on the best rider.
Here's our long-list, so feel free to join in and post your order in the comments below.
- Annemiek Van Vleuten
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
- Fabiana Luperini
- Petra Rossner
- Marianne Vos
- Mara Abbott
- Emma Pooley
- Judith Arndt
- Leontien van Moorsel
- Anna van der Breggen
- Nicole Cooke
- Ina Teutenburg
- Kristin Armstrong
- Giorgia Bronzini
- Lizzie Deignan
- Chloe Dygert
- Kirsten Wild
- Amanda Spratt
- Oenone Wood
- Anna Wilson/Millward
- Amber Neben
- Hanka Kupfernagel
- Emma Johnansson
- Elisa Longo Borghini
- Trixi Worrack
- Evelyn Stevens
- Mirijam Melcher
In this week’s episode we also hear from George Bennett and discuss all the breaking news from Ed’s chicken farm.
The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.
