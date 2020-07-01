The Greatest: Top 10 female riders since 1998 – Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Cyclilngnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello, we rank the top 10 female riders from 1998 onwards.

Our time frame takes into consideration the Women’s World Cup that ran from 1998 until 2015, and the current Women’s WorldTour.

With expert opinions from our women’s editor Kirsten Frattini and Procycling’s Ed Pickering, we start with an incredibly strong long list before whittling down to two sets of top 10s.

The long list includes Marianne Vos, Leontien van Moorsel, Anna van der Breggen, Fabiana Luperini, Annemiek van Vleuten, Petra Rossner, Nicole Cooke, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Ina Teutenberg, to name but a few, and there are a number of surprise inclusions before we settle on the best rider.

Here's our long-list, so feel free to join in and post your order in the comments below.

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Fabiana Luperini

Petra Rossner

Marianne Vos

Mara Abbott

Emma Pooley

Judith Arndt

Leontien van Moorsel

Anna van der Breggen

Nicole Cooke

Ina Teutenburg

Kristin Armstrong

Giorgia Bronzini

Lizzie Deignan

Chloe Dygert

Kirsten Wild

Amanda Spratt

Oenone Wood

Anna Wilson/Millward

Amber Neben

Hanka Kupfernagel

Emma Johnansson

Elisa Longo Borghini

Trixi Worrack

Evelyn Stevens

Mirijam Melcher

In this week’s episode we also hear from George Bennett and discuss all the breaking news from Ed’s chicken farm.

