The Greatest: Top 10 Grand Tour riders of the WorldTour era – podcast

Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana – the best GT riders since 2009?

Are the greatest and the most successful the same or different? That’s the hot topic in this week’s edition of the Cyclingnews podcast as Cyclingnews features editor Patrick Fletcher and Procycling magazine editor Edward Pickering go head-to-head and attempt to rank the greatest GC Grand Tour riders of the WorldTour era.

In no particular order we selected ten riders: Cadel Evans, Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana, Tom Dumoulin, Alberto Contador, Bradley Wiggins, Vincenzo Nibali, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Alejandro Valverde and analyzed their Grand Tour careers since the WorldTour began in 2019 and through four forms of criteria – numbers of wins, longevity, competition and legacy/reputation – Pickering and Fletcher arrived at two very different lists.

We discuss both list and some of the notable absentees from our original ten, and to break up the proceedings we have an interview with Simon Yates thrown in for good measure.

We’d love to know your top-tens, so please post them in the comments below.

The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.

Sponsor message

Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972.

Official apparel supplier to Bora-Hansgrohe. The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Peter Sagan is available to purchase by all cyclists.

BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigors of pro bike racing.

Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.

Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.

For more details visit sportful.com Follow the ride on instagram @sportful