Chris Froome transfer latest and ranking the best sprinters of the WorldTour era – Podcast

In this week’s episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, we analyze the latest news surrounding Chris Froome and his contract situation.

The four-time Tour de France winner has been linked with several teams with the notion of a mid-season transfer mentioned in several camps.

We look at Froome’s options, where he should go and whether staying at Team Ineos is his best option.

As well as our Froome discussion, Cyclingnews’ Daniel Benson and Procycling’s Edward Pickering rank their top 10 sprinters from the from WorldTour era.

From a shortlist of 16 to a reduced number of 12 (as you see below) and then to 10, our podcasters rank the fastest riders in the world, with some surprising results.

Pascal Ackermann

Mark Cavendish

Marcel Kittel

Arnaud Demare

Nacer Bouhanni

Andre Greipel

Dylan Groenewegen

Caleb Ewan

Elia Viviani

Sam Bennett

Fernando Gaviria

Peter Sagan

