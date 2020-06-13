The Greatest: Top 10 cobbled Classics riders of the WorldTour era - Podcast
By Cyclingnews
Comparing the best riders in the one-day races
In this week's edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful and Pinarello, we look at another top-ten list and this time it's the cobbled Classics riders from the men's WorldTour era.
Our list is comprised of some of the best cobbled specialists of all-time, let alone the last few years, and as well as discussing their palmarès, we analysed the lasting impressions each rider has made on the sport.
Starting with a long-list of 15, Daniel Benson (Cyclingnews) and Edward Pickering (Procycling) whittled their respective lists to ten riders before crowning their best riders.
The podcast also features exclusive interviews with former Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman – he picks his best cobbled rider, too – and Matteo Trentin on CCC Team’s sponsorship and how he and Greg Van Avermaet will race together later in the year.
Here's our long-list, so feel free to join in and post your order in the comments below.
Peter Sagan
Philippe Gilbert
Tom Boonen
Fabian Cancellara
Greg Van Avermaet
Zdenek Stybar
Alessandro Ballan
Juan Antonio Flecha
Nick Nuyens
Niki Terpstra
Mat Hayman
Alexander Kristoff
Stijn Devolder
Andreas Klier
Johan Vansummeren
The Cyclingnews Podcast is brought to you by Sportful and Pinarello. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.
Sponsor message
Born in the Italian Dolomites, Sportful has been making athletes faster, more efficient and better protected since 1972.
Official apparel supplier to Bora-Hansgrohe. The same Pro Issue apparel, which includes our BodyFit Pro and Fiandre lines, worn by Peter Sagan is available to purchase by all cyclists.
BodyFit Pro; a form fitting design with a focus on enhanced aerodynamics was created specifically for the rigors of pro bike racing.
Our versatile Fiandre line uses proprietary technology to keep you dry and comfortable in inclement, variable weather conditions.
Sportful leads the market with innovative and technical apparel so you can experience those unforgettable moments, your very best days on a bike.
For more details visit sportful.com Follow the ride on instagram @sportful
