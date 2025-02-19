'The end of an era, he's had an amazing career' - Chris Froome reacts to Geraint Thomas' retirement announcement

By
published

Current teammate Josh Tarling says 'I'm gonna miss him. I think he's such a nice guy on and off the bike'

LANDERNEAU FRANCE JUNE 26 Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 1 a 1978km stage from Brest to Landerneau Cte De La Fosse Aux Loups 176m Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 26 2021 in Landerneau France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images
Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas a the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome has described Geraint Thomas' retirement announcement as a sign of "the end of an era", with many of the stars from British Cycling's golden generation of the 2010s either already ending or coming close to the end of their careers.

Geraint Thomas, 38, and Froome, 39, won five Tours de France between them in the 2013-2018 period and were key parts of Team Sky and Britain's rise to the top of cycling, alongside the likes of Bradley Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour, and Mark Cavendish.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

