The Cyclingnews podcast: Interviews with Bradley Wiggins, Tyler Farrar, and Brian Cookson
The team also discuss the latest from the Vuelta a Espana and Tour of Britain
It's an action-packed podcast this week with exclusive interviews with Bradley Wiggins, Tyler Farrar and UCI president Brian Cookson. The Cyclingnews team, with special guest Rob Spedding – editor of Cycling Plus magazine – also go through the latest news and results from the Tour of Britain and the Vuelta a Espana.
The Vuelta is excellently poised on the second rest day with Joaquim Rodriguez leading Fabio Aru by a single second in the overall. The shadow of Tom Dumoulin looms large, however, with the Dutch time trial specialist sitting 1:51 back ahead of Wednesday’s crucial individual time trial around Burgos. The Cyclingnews team discuss the GC candidates' chances as well as look ahead to the final four stages of the race.
At the Tour of Britain the racing has been chaotic and exciting with the three race leaders in as many days. We caught up with Bradley Wiggins at the start of stage 2 to talk about his ambitions for the race and how he has learnt to balance track and road ambitions.
There are also interviews with American rider Tyler Farrar, who is using the Tour of Britain to fine-tune his World Championships preparation, and UCI President Brian Cookson, who discusses the recent run of incidents in major races involving riders and race motorbikes. What does the governing body plan to do about the issue? Find out by downloading this week's free podcast.
