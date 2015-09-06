Wiggins: My goal is to win a stage at the Tour of Britain
Briton admits he’s still adjusting to his switch back to the track and away from the road
The last time Beaumaris saw a siege to compare with the throng of bodies around the WIGGINS team bus this morning may well have been when Parliamentary forces blockaded the Royalists in the town’s castle during the Civil War in the mid-17th century. The crowd was several deep and they were all there to see Bradley Wiggins start what may perhaps be his final major road race on British soil.
Looking and sounding relaxed, Wiggins said he was feeling good about returning his focus to the road, if only for the eight days at the Tour of Britain. “I’m trying to remember the last time I rode on the road… It was RideLondon, and before that Yorkshire and before that Paris-Roubaix. But my goals are clearly on the track now,” he told Cyclingnews.
