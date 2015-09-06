Wiggins: My goal is to win a stage at the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 2 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins on stage at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins at the team's presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish slingshots Bradley Wiggins into the race (Image credit: Swpix) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins celebrates after the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome.

The last time Beaumaris saw a siege to compare with the throng of bodies around the WIGGINS team bus this morning may well have been when Parliamentary forces blockaded the Royalists in the town’s castle during the Civil War in the mid-17th century. The crowd was several deep and they were all there to see Bradley Wiggins start what may perhaps be his final major road race on British soil.

Looking and sounding relaxed, Wiggins said he was feeling good about returning his focus to the road, if only for the eight days at the Tour of Britain. “I’m trying to remember the last time I rode on the road… It was RideLondon, and before that Yorkshire and before that Paris-Roubaix. But my goals are clearly on the track now,” he told Cyclingnews.



