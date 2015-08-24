The Cyclingnews podcast: Should Nibali have been kicked out of the Vuelta?

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In the latest podcast from the Cyclingnews team, Daniel Benson, Patrick Fletcher and ProCycling’s Ed Pickering dissect the latest news and race action from the last week.

From Vincenzo Nibali’s expulsion from the Vuelta a Espana, to the come-of-age stage win from Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge), and the latest transfer activity from Lampre, Etixx and Cannondale-Garmin - this week’s podcast is packed with your weekly digest of news from the peloton. The team also try and settle a debate: just who is the fastest sprinter on the planet?

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes, click here.