The Cyclingnews podcast: Exclusive interview with Team Sky's Dave Brailsford

Dave Brailsford addresses the media. Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd on the sign-in stage at the Vuelta a Espana. 2015 Vuelta a España stage 11 map. Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep). Dan Martin recovers from his stage 7 effort. Pierre Rolland (Team Europcar).

In this week's podcast, the Cyclingnews team – along with Procycling Editor Ed Pickering – work their way through the latest action from the Vuelta a Espana with a look back at stages 8 to 10.

The race is excellently poised on the first rest day and there’s an exclusive interview with Team Sky's Dave Brailsford about the team's performance and the overall ambitions of Chris Froome, who is looking for his second Grand Tour win of the year after winning the Tour de France in July.

There's also the latest transfer analysis with moves for Dan Martin, Rigoberto Uran, Ryder Hesjedal and Pierre Rolland.

