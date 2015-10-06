Giro d'Italia past winners
Champions from 1909-2015
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2014
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|2012
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Barracuda
|2011
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-ISD
|2010
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2009
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Team CSC
|2005
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2003
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Saeco Macchine per Caffè
|2002
|Paolo Savoldelli (Ita) Index–Alexia
|2001
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|2000
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Albacom
|1999
|Ivan Gotti (Ita) Team Polti
|1998
|Marco Pantani (Ita) Mercatone Uno-Bianchi
|1997
|Ivan Gotti (Ita) Saeco
|1996
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Panaria–Vinavil
|1995
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–Gb
|1994
|Evgeni Berzin (Rus) Gewiss-Ballan
|1993
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1992
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1991
|Franco Chioccioli (Ita) Del Tongo M.G.
|1990
|Gianni Bugno (Ita) Château d'Ax
|1989
|Laurent Fignon (Fra) Système U
|1988
|Andy Hampsten (USA) 7–Eleven Hoonved
|1987
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Carrera Jeans-Vagabond
|1986
|Roberto Visentini (Ita) Carrera-Inoxpran
|1985
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) La Vie Claire–Look
|1984
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Gis–Tuc Lu
|1983
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo–Colnago
|1982
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1981
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita) Inoxpran
|1980
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault–Gitane
|1979
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Scic–Bottecchia
|1978
|Johan De Muynck (Bel) Bianchi–Faema
|1977
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria
|1976
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Bianchi–Campagnolo
|1975
|Fausto Bertoglio (Ita) Jollyceramica
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe) Ferretti
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
|1969
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1967
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1966
|Gianni Motta (Ita) Molteni
|1965
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita) Salvarani
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St. Raphael
|1963
|Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
|1962
|Franco Balmamion (Ita) Carpano
|1961
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Fides
|1960
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Fynsec
|1959
|Charly Gaul (Lux) Emi–Guerra
|1958
|Ercole Baldini (Ita) Legnano
|1957
|Gastone Nencini (Ita) Chlorodont
|1956
|Charly Gaul (Lux) Guerra
|1955
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Nivea–Fuchs
|1954
|Carlo Clerici (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
|1953
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1952
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1951
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Ganna
|1950
|Hugo Koblet (Sui) Guerra–Svizzera
|1949
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1948
|Fiorenzo Magni (Ita) Willier Triestina
|1947
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Bianchi
|1946
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1941-1945
|No race held
|1940
|Fausto Coppi (Ita) Legnano
|1939
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
|1938
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita) Frejus
|1937
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1936
|Gino Bartali (Ita) Legnano
|1935
|Vasco Bergamaschi (Ita) Maino
|1934
|Learco Guerra (Ita) Maino
|1933
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1932
|Antonio Pesenti (Ita) Wolsit
|1931
|Francesco Camusso (Ita) Gloria
|1930
|Luigi Marchisio (Ita) Legnano
|1929
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1928
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Wolsit
|1927
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1926
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1925
|Alfredo Binda (Ita) Legnano
|1924
|Giuseppe Enrici (Ita)
|1923
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Maino
|1922
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1921
|Giovanni Brunero (Ita) Legnano
|1920
|Gaetano Belloni (Ita) Bianchi
|1919
|Costante Girardengo (Ita) Stucchi
|1915-1918
|No race
|1914
|Alfonso Calzolari (Ita) Stucchi
|1913
|Carlo Oriani (Ita) Maino
|1912
|Team Atala
|1911
|Carlo Galetti (Ita) Bianchi
|1910
|Carlo Galetti (Ita) Atala
|1909
|Luigi Ganna (Ita) Atala
