2016 Giro d'Italia race route officially unveiled in Milan

Image 1 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: Full race map (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 21 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 3 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: Full race route (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 15 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 5 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 15 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 6 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 14 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 7 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 14 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 8 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 13 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 9 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 13 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 10 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 12 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 11 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 12 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 12 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 16 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 13 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 16 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 14 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 17 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 15 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 21 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 16 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 20 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 17 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 20 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 18 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 19 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 19 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 19 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 20 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 18 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 21 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 18 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 22 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 17 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 23 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 11 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 24 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 11 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 25 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 5 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 26 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 4 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 27 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 4 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 28 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 3 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 29 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 3 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 30 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 2 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 31 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 2 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 32 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 1 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 33 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 5 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 34 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 6 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 35 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 6 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 36 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 10 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 37 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 10 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 38 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 9 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 39 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 9 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 40 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 8 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 41 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 8 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 42 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 7 map (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 43 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 7 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 44 of 44 Giro d'Italia 2016: stage 1 profile (Image credit: RCS Media Group )

Seven mountain days, seven stages for the sprinters

61 kilometres of individual time trialling

Race starts with a individual time trial (not prologue)

Full route of 3,383km (average stage length 161km), from May 6 - 29

Stages for Nibali, Dumoulin, Sagan and Cavendish

The 2016 Giro d’Italia will include three time trials and seven mountain stages, creating a balanced route which organisers RCS Sport hope will make for a close race and tempt some of the best riders in the world to attempt a rare Giro-Tour double or focus solely on the Italian Grand Tour.

After several leaks in recent weeks, the full details of the route were revealed on Monday at the official presentation at the Milan Expo in the presence of reigning champion Alberto Contador, new world champion Peter Sagan, and numerous riders who were in action at Il Lombardia on Sunday. Vincenzo Nibali restored Italian pride by dominating the final monument of the season and he is likely to target the Giro d’Italia in 2016 alongside Astana teammate and Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru. While Chris Froome, Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador are set to focus on the Tour de France next season, Richie Porte (BMC) and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) are expected to target the Giro, with RCS Sport also hoping to entice Tom Dumoulin of Giant-Alpecin and Thibaut Pinot of FDJ.

The official presentation in Milan revealed details of every one of the 21 stages. The dangers, opportunities and decisive climbs offered up by the race have been laid out in full for everyone to see. The 99th edition of the Giro d’Italia begins on Friday May 6 in the Netherlands and ends on Sunday May 29 in Turin. The racing begins on Friday so that riders can enjoy an extra rest day after the transfer from the Netherlands to Southern Italy.

The opening 9.8km time trial in Apeldoorn will decide the first wearer of the leader’s maglia rosa, while the risk of crosswinds in the Netherlands and the rolling country roads of southern and central Italy should inspire some aggressive racing early on. The first mountain finish comes on stage six to Roccaraso in the central Apennines, with a gradual two-part 20km climb taking the riders up 1572 metres.

The 40.4km individual time trial in the Chianti vineyards of central Tuscany on stage 9 will be key and will no doubt change the leadership of the race as the overall contenders show their hands. The following day’s stage over the Apennines between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna is 216km long and has the profile of a shark’s teeth, ending with two testing and longer climbs. It could be perfect for Nibali to gain time on his less aggressive rivals.

The Giro d’Italia has snubbed the sprinters in recent years but the 2016 route includes seven potential sprint finishes. Three come early on and stages 11 and 12 to Asolo and Bibione are positioned before the mountains begin in earnest. The seventh is in Turin on the last stage but few sprinters are expected to survive the haul through the Dolomites and especially the French Alps.

Mountain stages in the Dolomites and French Alps

The true mountains are reached on stage 13 to Cividale del Friuli. The climbs near the Slovenian border are not well known but are steep, narrow and two of them come in the final 40km.

Stage 14 to Corvara in the heart of Alta Badia looks set to be the queen stage of the 2016 Giro d’Italia due to the spectacular backdrop of the Dolomites. The stage covers much of the route of the Maratona dles Dolomites sportif, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2016. The stage includes six major climbs including the Passo Pordoi, the Passo Campolongo, the Passo Giau and Passo Valparola before the descent to Corvara.

The 10.8km cronoscalata - or mountain time trial - comes on the following day between Castelrotto and the Alpi di Siusi ski station. After a flat opening two kilometres, the road twists and turns but climbs steadily at 8 per cent.

Three transitional stages take the race into Lombardy on the way to the Alps with a visit to Gianni Motta’s home town of Cassano d’Adda to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his Giro d’Italia victory.

The final mountain stages include a visit across the border into France in search of new climbs and what appears an attempt to steal some glory from the Tour de France. Stage 19 finishes in Risoul after climbing the massive Colle dell’Agnello. At 2744m it is the highest climb in the 2016 Giro d’Italia and so will award the special Cima Coppi prize. The overall contenders will be focused on the final 16km climb to the finish in Risoul.

Stage 20 from Guillestre to Sant’Anna di Vinadio is the final mountain stage. It is also one of the shortest in the race but will surely be one of the hardest because it includes three major climbs in just 134km. The stage heads immediately up the Col de Vars but that is just the antipasto before the 2715m-high Col de la Bonette, which was covered in the 2008 Tour de France when John Lee Augustyn crashed spectacularly on the descent.

A long descent of the Bonette leads to the final climb of the race – the little known Colle della Lombarda, which was also covered in the 2008 Tour de France. The climb is 21.2km long at an average gradient of 7 per cent, with the steepest sections at 9.3 per cent at the foot of the climb. Any final assault to take the maglia rosa will be have to be made here.

The overall winner of the 2016 Giro d’Italia will be crowned in Turin on Sunday May 29 after a flat 150km road stage from Cuneo.