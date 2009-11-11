Ivan Dominguez signs with Jamis-Sutter Home

Ivan Dominguez rode for Colavita Bolla in 2004, when he led the Tour de Georgia. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jamis-Sutter Home presented by Colavita has added Ivan Dominguez to its 2010 roster, bolstering a tough-to-beat sprint squad. The Cuban native accepted the late-season offer from the USA's top ranked National Racing Calendar (NRC) team after his lengthy wait for a Rock Racing contract failed to come through.

"I signed with Jamis," Dominguez said candidly. "Basically, I got a called from their directeur Sebastian [Alexandre] asking if I was available. I said yes because I had not signed with Rock Racing yet. I was talking with them but they weren't ready to or able to give me a contract yet, so I hadn't signed yet. We went from there, it took two days to have everything done."

It was recently announced that Colavita stepped down from its title sponsorship after a seven-year venture and Jamis Bicycles took over the leading position. Dominguez is no stranger to the team, having raced for them in 2004 when it was titled Colavita-Bolla.

"I haven't met any of the people at the Jamis Bicycles yet," Dominguez said. "But I know Sebastian and almost all the guys from the team because I raced with them before. I went to Health Net and other teams but ever since then, I always had a good relationship with all of them."

Dominguez joins a team of criterium specialists including Argentineans Sebastian Haedo, who ranked third in the NRC, and Alejandro Borrajo. The returning riders include Anibal Borrajo, Luis Amaran, Guido Palma, Andy Guptill and Tyler Wren. New riders include, Jamey Driscoll, Nick Frey, Jackie Simes and Frank Trevieso.

"I feel like I fit very well there," Dominguez said. "I know how they race and they work well together. We can play a lot of cards. We have so many fast guys we can go in breaks and the others can sit in the back. I feel very comfortable going to these guys and they are very happy about it. I can't wait to start the season."

Leaving Rock Racing on good terms

Dominguez admitted he was hoping for a contract renewal from his current team Rock Racing. It is widely known that team owner Michael Ball was seeking additional financial sponsors following months of financial struggle.

"I very much thought that I would race with Rock again," Dominguez said. "I sent Michael an e-mail saying I got this other offer and I had eight days to make the decision. Michael said he wanted me to stay but that he didn't have anything in the next few days for me."

Rock Racing was notably absent from the list of eleven Continental teams registered with USA Cycling. According to Dominguez, his contract was on hold while Ball made arrangements to register the team in Mexico.

"He wanted to register the team in Mexico and he was trying to do something with sponsors in Mexico," Dominguez said. "We were all just waiting for him to make an announcement about that but I couldn't wait anymore. When they found out I was leaving they were upset but they understood that I needed to make a decision. They understood that I have a family."

Dominguez signed with Rock Racing for the 2009 season but left the team to join the ProTour ranks with Fuji-Servetto. After a six-month experience in Europe, he returned to Rock Racing in June citing a personal decision to be closer to his family in Los Angeles.

"I had no problem with Rock Racing," Dominguez said. "I liked all the team, the bikes, the organization and the people. I had no problem with Michael and everything was good. He was good because he didn't want me to sign a contract without a sponsors signature yet, in case I didn't have a job. He wanted me to be on the team but, I couldn't wait and he was cool about it."