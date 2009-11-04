Bahati names 15 rider roster

Image 1 of 4 He's number one again - Rahsaan Bahati (Image credit: Vero Image) Image 2 of 4 Jason Donald (USA) Team Slipstream (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 4 Nathan O'Neill in 2006 (Image credit: Caroline Yang) Image 4 of 4 Brett Lancaster (Cervélo TestTeam) and Hilton Clarke (Fuji-Servetto) at the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team has announced a 15-rider roster for their debut season in 2010.

As part of the announcement, Team principal Rahsaan Bahati has confirmed that he will race as part of his newly formed team. Yesterday he had confirmed that he was still looking for a rider contract.

"I'm blessed to have a talented group of individuals who can deliver the message for the Bahati Foundation while winning races at a professional level," said Bahati.

"I’m truly excited to know my future is in the hands of people who are dedicated to the sport and want to give back to the communities that are lacking structure and resources."

Australia's Hilton Clarke will return to the US racing scene with Bahati after a year with ProTour squad Fuji-Servetto. Clarke's compatriot Nathan O'Neill has also been named in the team and will mark his comeback to racing after he completed a suspension for a positive drugs test last November.

The USA's Jason Donald will be the team's other former-ProTour recruit. He leaves Garmin-Slipstream after three seasons. Bahati's former-Rock Racing teammate Cesar Grajales has also been confirmed as part of the team's inaugural line up.

The full 2010 Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team roster is:





Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed