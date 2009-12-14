Bissell completes 2010 roster with Britton, Boswell and Kline

Bissell formed Belgian-style echelons in training (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini)

The Bissell Pro Cycling Team completed its 2010 roster today with the signings of Canadian Rob Britton and under-23 Americans Ian Boswell and Shane Kline. The three bring the team up to 13 riders for the coming season.

Britton, a native of Victoria, British Columbia caught the attention of team general manager, Glen Mitchell, at this year’s Mt. Hood Classic with a stage win and a fifth place finish overall. Director, Eric Wohlberg, who has been tracking Rob’s progression said, “Rob is a selfless, team-oriented rider who has the ability to win when the situation presents itself. Rob’s particular ability to TT and climb will add to our race day arsenal.”

Boswell had success in the junior ranks while riding for the US National Team and the Hot Tubes Development Team. He finished second overall at the Liège - La Gleize junior stage race in Belgium, but caught the eye of the team at the Nevada City Classic junior race.

Ben Jacques-Maynes recalled watching Boswell win. “I was impressed with how he rode away from a strong field and won. I was sitting on the side wondering who this guy was”, says Jacques-Maynes. “Then after such a display he jumped in the pro race and hung on the back of the express train which I thought was really impressive.”

Kline has a strong track background and finished third in the Madison at this year’s USA Cycling Elite Track Nationals. He also finished 10th at the 2009 Meijer Grand Cycling Classic.

2010 Bissell Pro Cycling Team: Ben Jacques-Maynes, Frank Pipp, Andy Jacques-Maynes, Cody O’Reilly, Daniel Holloway, David Williams, Ian Boswell, Jeremy Vennell, Kyle Wamsley, Paul Mach, Peter Latham, Rob Britton, and Shane Kline.