'The biggest challenge of my career' - Ellen van Dijk in race against time to recover for Paris Olympics

By
published

Dutch TT specialist back training after breaking her ankle with teammate Elisa Balsamo also on the mend

Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands competes in the womens individual elite time trial cycling event at the UCI 2022 Road World Championship in Wollongong on September 18 2022 IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE Photo by WILLIAM WEST AFP IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE Photo by WILLIAM WESTAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk and Elisa Balsamo have both made positive steps in their training with a focus still on making the Paris Olympic Games after sustaining injuries in June and May respectively. 

The Dutchwoman is still on the mend from fracturing her ankle in a training crash, jumping into training at home with a cast on her right foot after undergoing a successful surgery. But on reflection, the experienced Van Dijk has called it a “miracle” that she wasn’t more severely injured. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.