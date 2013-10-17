Teutenberg announces retirement

Image 1 of 6 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized/lululemon) pacing with teammate Stevens (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 6 The German team of Trixi Worrak, Judith Arndt, Charlotte Becker and Ina Teutenberg before the start of the 2012 Olympic road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Ina Teutenberg (Germany) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 The 2012 Liberty Classic podium: Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara), 3rd; Ina Teutenberg (Team Specialized-lululemon), 1st; Rochelle Gilmore (Faren Honda Team), 2nd (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 6 Ina Yoko Teutenburg (Specialized-Lululemon) receives the sprint jersey from former teammate Mari Holden. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 6 After her victory - a smile from Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team Specialized-lululemon) has confirmed her retirement from professional cycling. The German won over 200 races during a career that spanned 32 years. However she was forced to sit out the majority of 2013 due a serious crash earlier in the season.

The 38-year-old suffered a concussion after a crash at the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo on March 7. She missed the Classics and despite hopes of a return later in the summer, she was forced to remain out of racing for the remainder of the season.

"It's not the way I wanted to retire from the sport," said Teutenberg in a team statement.

"I have considered the option of racing one more season in 2014 just to be able to finish my career racing rather than due to injury, but I've decided it's time now and I'm looking forward to life after racing and finding a new career."

Her last major success came in the Worlds team time trial in 2012 when she helped Team Specialized-lululemon sweep to the gold medal. However the 38-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career with 21 stages of Tour de l’Aude, six stage wins in Route de France, 11 stage wins of Giro d’Italia Femminile, four Liberty Classic, Philadelphia titles and a win in the women’s edition of the Tour of Flanders in her extensive palmares.

Teutenberg’s teammate Katie Colclough is set to leave the sport as well. The British rider announced her retirement in the build up to this year’s World Championships in Italy.