Teutenberg to miss Spring Classics
German recovering from severe concussion
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg will be out for the Spring Classics this year. The Specialized-Lululemon rider is still suffering from a severe concussion suffered several weeks ago.
“Team+me came to decision of me being out for spring season! Face is healed but concussion is not+doc sidelined me! Sad to miss the classics!” she tweeted.
The 38-year-old suffered the injury in a crash at the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo on March 7.
“She needs time to recover from it. Right now we can't tell when she will come back,” team manager Ronny Lauke told radsport-news.com. “She won't be able to train for the next two weeks. Then we will see.”
Teutenberg is expected to miss all of the Belgian World Cups.
