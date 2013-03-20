Teutenberg to miss Spring Classics

Image 1 of 3 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Specialized/lululemon) pacing with teammate Stevens (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 2 of 3 Ina Teutenberg (Germany) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Germany). (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg will be out for the Spring Classics this year. The Specialized-Lululemon rider is still suffering from a severe concussion suffered several weeks ago.

“Team+me came to decision of me being out for spring season! Face is healed but concussion is not+doc sidelined me! Sad to miss the classics!” she tweeted.

The 38-year-old suffered the injury in a crash at the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo on March 7.

“She needs time to recover from it. Right now we can't tell when she will come back,” team manager Ronny Lauke told radsport-news.com. “She won't be able to train for the next two weeks. Then we will see.”

Teutenberg is expected to miss all of the Belgian World Cups.